PABX Support Technician

PABX Support engineer – Cape Town
Requirements
Own Vehicle
Previous PABX Technical support exp.
Data networking knowledge. Need to be able to do network design for voice and data.
Exp. with Fibre, LTE, Data & Voice
ECN product knowledge, data and voiceVBX and sip will be a plus.
Mikrotik setup knowledge a must
Epygi knowledge will be a plus, otherwise training will be provided.
Duties:
Setting up of Managed switches, V-Lan for voice
Will cut over Fibre, LTE data and voice LTE networks
Setting up of VPN’S between sites for voice
Will conduct site surveys for data and voice PABX installations
Remote support with clients for voice and data
Assisting contractors with PABX setup remotely
Installing and cutover of I.P Pabx sites
Setting up of telephone management systems at clients(TMS)
Assisting Manager with complicated sites for voice and data.
CTC R25,000.00-R27,000.00 plus petrol for business calls
Desired Skills:
- PABX Technical
- Fibre
- LTE
- Data
- Microtik
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years