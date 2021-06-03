PABX Support Technician

PABX Support engineer – Cape Town

Requirements

Own Vehicle

Previous PABX Technical support exp.

Data networking knowledge. Need to be able to do network design for voice and data.

Exp. with Fibre, LTE, Data & Voice

ECN product knowledge, data and voiceVBX and sip will be a plus.

Mikrotik setup knowledge a must

Epygi knowledge will be a plus, otherwise training will be provided.

Duties:

Setting up of Managed switches, V-Lan for voice

Will cut over Fibre, LTE data and voice LTE networks

Setting up of VPN’S between sites for voice

Will conduct site surveys for data and voice PABX installations

Remote support with clients for voice and data

Assisting contractors with PABX setup remotely

Installing and cutover of I.P Pabx sites

Setting up of telephone management systems at clients(TMS)

Assisting Manager with complicated sites for voice and data.

CTC R25,000.00-R27,000.00 plus petrol for business calls

Desired Skills:

PABX Technical

Fibre

LTE

Data

Microtik

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position