Recruitment Consultant at Humankind Group

- Sourcing of candidates
- Interviewing and assessing prospective applicants and matching them with vacancies at client companies
- Screening candidates and drawing up shortlists of candidates for clients to interview
- Organising interviews and selection events
- Making arrangements for the advertisement of vacancies
- Helping applicants to prepare for interviews
- Building relationships with clients.
Desired Skills:
- sourcing
- Interviewing
- Administrative Duties
- Candidate Management
- Interview Preparation
- Boolean search
- Candidate Screening
- Headhunting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Staff Recruitment / Selection
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
HumanKind is one of South Africa’s leading Recruitment, Graduate Programme and Bursary Management Consultancy companies.
With 100 % female ownership, and 30 years’ combined experience in Recruitment, Graduate Programmes and HR consultancy, HumanKind, as a provider, is able to deliver a quality, consistent, high-touch approach to its clients , many of which are leading JSE Top 100 and multi-national corporate clients.
An approach carefully matched to the culture, industry and skills required of each client.
With its unique, futuristic approach to bringing in skills and candidates, HumanKind is ideally positioned to deliver innovative solutions and services in the ever-evolving world of recruitment in South Africa