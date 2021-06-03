Recruitment Consultant at Humankind Group

Sourcing of candidates

Interviewing and assessing prospective applicants and matching them with vacancies at client companies

Screening candidates and drawing up shortlists of candidates for clients to interview

Organising interviews and selection events

Making arrangements for the advertisement of vacancies

Helping applicants to prepare for interviews

Building relationships with clients.

Desired Skills:

sourcing

Interviewing

Administrative Duties

Candidate Management

Interview Preparation

Boolean search

Candidate Screening

Headhunting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Staff Recruitment / Selection

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

HumanKind is one of South Africa’s leading Recruitment, Graduate Programme and Bursary Management Consultancy companies.

With 100 % female ownership, and 30 years’ combined experience in Recruitment, Graduate Programmes and HR consultancy, HumanKind, as a provider, is able to deliver a quality, consistent, high-touch approach to its clients , many of which are leading JSE Top 100 and multi-national corporate clients.

An approach carefully matched to the culture, industry and skills required of each client.

With its unique, futuristic approach to bringing in skills and candidates, HumanKind is ideally positioned to deliver innovative solutions and services in the ever-evolving world of recruitment in South Africa

