Research Consultant

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The Recruitment Researcher will be primarily responsible to support Six Sense Management with regards to their key clients available vacancies.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric

Relevant Tertiary qualification advantageous

MUST have been in a similar capacity for at least 2 years.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Proactively source and screen candidates for the respective vacancies,

Minimum 3 shortlisted suitable and keen candidates per role

Format CVs and the summary tables of suitable candidates within a 24-hour period.

Interview all shortlisted candidates and pipe line additional CVs.

Network and advertise on all relevant portals.

Identify skills to match appropriately against vacancies.

Conduct reference checks and gather all relevant supporting documents from candidates.

Search for Recruitment Tenders.

Conduct company, industry as well as Competitor Analysis and research.

Marketing of High Profile candidates to various identified companies.

Pipeline candidates for future placements

Manage Six Sense Blogs

Manage Six Sense Social Media communication and content

Assist with administration, reception and support services functions.

Assist Senior Talent Partners in sourcing candidates

Load top talent on the company’s database

Marketing candidates into companies

Providing feedback to applicants throughout the recruitment process

Conduct quality assurance on talent partner processes and performance including client satisfaction surveys

Key Performance Targets

Target

Source and qualify with a minimum of 3 suitable and keen candidates for the respective vacancies, format CVs, compile the summary tables of suitable candidates within a 24-hour period.

Matching of CVs to Job Profile

Measurement

Vacancy Fill Rate = No of vacancies completed in 24 hours

Total Number of Vacancies Given

Match Hit Rate = Number of CVs Shortlisted By the Client

Total Number of CVs Submitted

