Research Consultant

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The Recruitment Researcher will be primarily responsible to support Six Sense Management with regards to their key clients available vacancies.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Completed Matric
- Relevant Tertiary qualification advantageous
- MUST have been in a similar capacity for at least 2 years.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Proactively source and screen candidates for the respective vacancies,
- Minimum 3 shortlisted suitable and keen candidates per role
- Format CVs and the summary tables of suitable candidates within a 24-hour period.
- Interview all shortlisted candidates and pipe line additional CVs.
- Network and advertise on all relevant portals.
- Identify skills to match appropriately against vacancies.
- Conduct reference checks and gather all relevant supporting documents from candidates.
- Search for Recruitment Tenders.
- Conduct company, industry as well as Competitor Analysis and research.
- Marketing of High Profile candidates to various identified companies.
- Pipeline candidates for future placements
- Manage Six Sense Blogs
- Manage Six Sense Social Media communication and content
- Assist with administration, reception and support services functions.
- Assist Senior Talent Partners in sourcing candidates
- Load top talent on the company’s database
- Marketing candidates into companies
- Providing feedback to applicants throughout the recruitment process
- Conduct quality assurance on talent partner processes and performance including client satisfaction surveys
Key Performance Targets
Target
Source and qualify with a minimum of 3 suitable and keen candidates for the respective vacancies, format CVs, compile the summary tables of suitable candidates within a 24-hour period.
Matching of CVs to Job Profile
Measurement
Vacancy Fill Rate = No of vacancies completed in 24 hours
Total Number of Vacancies Given
Match Hit Rate = Number of CVs Shortlisted By the Client
Total Number of CVs Submitted
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.