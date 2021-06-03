Sales Account Manager

Our client is urgently looking for a dedicated and confident Sales Account Manager who will promote and sell the clients’ products and services to users at healthcare institutions in the private sector. The Employee should have extensive knowledge in Healthcare which relates to Healthcare Practitioners and Specialists information systems and to assist other staff with expertise as needed from time to time.

This position requires strong selling, planning, organising & coordinating abilities, excellent interpersonal relationships, communications skills, and product knowledge and action orientation.

Key Duties and Responsibilities: Indicated, but not limited to the below

As this is a senior role, you are expected to act as the territory owner & leader for the allocated territory.

Be viewed by prospects as a “trusted advisor” and “industry consultant”.

Development and execution of a territory go-to-market plan

Generate leads via cold-calling and other contact initiators.

Build a pipeline of opportunities that is sufficient to cover the allocated territory target.

Achieve monthly revenue and unit targets per allocated territory.

Manage the entire sales cycle which includes demand generation, presentation and demonstration of products & services at doctors’ practices and closing business.

Overseeing and ensuring the signing of sales and user contracts prior to system installation.

Thorough sales administration in SAP CRM which includes detailed Activity, Lead, Opportunity and Forecast reporting

Provide market, customer and competitive feedback and thought leadership into the clients’ marketing engine.

Keeping up-to-date with program changes, sales strategies, and presentations.

Post-installation customer contact to ensure quality and user satisfaction are delivered, and occasional follow-up thereafter in order to keep customer contact warm and to explore possibilities for further sales.

Minimum Requirements:

7+ years solutions sales in field experience (essential) where the role is that of a dedicated sales person.

Ability to engage in consultative selling and be viewed as an industry expert.

Experience in selling to business decision makers (essential).

Solution sales = non-FMCG/commodity sales, the sales account manager must have experience in “consultative selling” i.e. determining business needs, evaluating common business processes and positioning potential solutions.

Have experience in selling according to a widely accepted “solution selling” methodology such as SPIN & NUTBASER.

Field = valid driver’s licence and own vehicle. Physically meeting clients and liaising with them telephonically.

Desired Skills:

SPIN

NUTBASER

SAP CRM

