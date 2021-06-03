Sales Representative at Drake International

Jun 3, 2021

A leading supplier of cleaning equipment and chemical brands in the Southern and Eastern Cape is looking for a energized, sales focused individual to join their team in George. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car
  • Min 3yrs external sales experience in a similar environment is required
  • MS Office Literate

Responsibilities:

  • Sourcing leads and converting to close sales deals
  • Follow sales process from start to finish
  • Quoting and tendering for business opportunities
  • Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
  • Meeting client deadlines
  • Compiling and submittion of reports to the Sales Manager
  • Meet and exceed sales targets
  • Demonstration of products and equipment

Dynamic and self motivatedProblem SolverGood communication skillsTarget DrivenAbility to work in a pressurized environment

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position