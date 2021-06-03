Sales Representative at Drake International

A leading supplier of cleaning equipment and chemical brands in the Southern and Eastern Cape is looking for a energized, sales focused individual to join their team in George. Requirements:

Matric

Valid Drivers Licence with own car

Min 3yrs external sales experience in a similar environment is required

MS Office Literate

Responsibilities:

Sourcing leads and converting to close sales deals

Follow sales process from start to finish

Quoting and tendering for business opportunities

Maintain a regular call cycle with clients

Meeting client deadlines

Compiling and submittion of reports to the Sales Manager

Meet and exceed sales targets

Demonstration of products and equipment

Dynamic and self motivatedProblem SolverGood communication skillsTarget DrivenAbility to work in a pressurized environment

About The Employer:

Drake International

