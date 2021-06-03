Sales Representative at Drake International

A leading supplier of cleaning equipment and chemical brands in the Southern and Eastern Cape is looking for a energized, sales focused individual to join their team in George. Requirements:
- Matric
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- Min 3yrs external sales experience in a similar environment is required
- MS Office Literate
Responsibilities:
- Sourcing leads and converting to close sales deals
- Follow sales process from start to finish
- Quoting and tendering for business opportunities
- Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
- Meeting client deadlines
- Compiling and submittion of reports to the Sales Manager
- Meet and exceed sales targets
- Demonstration of products and equipment
Dynamic and self motivatedProblem SolverGood communication skillsTarget DrivenAbility to work in a pressurized environment
About The Employer:
Drake International