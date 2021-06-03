Scientist at Armscor Dockyard

Armscor Dockyard, Engineering Services Division has a vacancy for a Scientist. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To provide an effective chemical service to the SA Navy vessels and shore establishments regarding tribology and lubrication engineering, water quality management, coolant management systems, polymers as well as gas free engineering certification to all ships and submarines.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Identify and consolidate needs for methodologies, policies, systems and Procedures.

Identify gaps and develop appropriate interventions for the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) to function as required.

Monitor and evaluate program performance to conform to safety and quality requirements.

Perform scientific functions that require interpretation in the absence of an established framework.

Develop working relations with Stakeholders, i.e. SA Navy and Internal Clients.

Create public awareness of the science exhibitions, topics and career exhibitions, and etc.

Compile and provide scientific data, information and advice as required.

Review scientific publications and compile reports to add value to the business.

Apply appropriate scientific models to generate information and knowledge for the benefit of the division and the fleet at large.

Develop and customize scientific models and techniques.

Mentor, train and develop candidate scientists and others to promote Skills/ knowledge transfer and adherence to sound scientific principles and code of practice.

Provide consultation to the SA Navy, Armscor Dockyard, External Contractors and other Arms of Service with regards to Gas Free Engineering Certification, Condition Based Monitoring, Chemical analysis, Analytical Procedures and Quality Control.

Communicate at all levels with ships, external contractor, productions and management personnel.

Give sound recommendations regarding all chemical related problems experienced.

Liaise with technical personnel and professional institutions and other organizations on matters of tribology.

Certify confined and/or other spaces on-board Naval vessels, shore units and visiting ships free from toxic gasses according to Naval Ordinance 4/2/1993 (E) of 22 June 1993 and in terms of the appropriate Occupational Health and Safety Acts.

Analyze organic and inorganic matter and compile reports according to quality requirements.

Manage safe storage of all hazardous chemicals inside the laboratories and Chemical Store.

Take full responsibility for all analytical/testing equipment and tools used within the Section.

Ensure that all analytical equipment are calibrated and in proper working condition.

Identify and mitigate any shortcomings on chemicals, consumables and the malfunctioning of laboratory instrumentation.

Assist, review and make recommendations to written procedures, Work Instructions and laboratory Accreditation related to the CBM Section.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in Chemistry

TECHNICAL / LEGAL CERTIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION:

Registration with SACNASP or relevant body as Scientist or eligible for registration will be an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE:

Five (5) years post qualification experience in condition based monitoring analysis.

Experience in the following:

Lubrication Engineering,

Organic and Inorganic Chemical analysis,

Fourier Transform Infrared Analysis,

Viscometer,

Chromatography,

Elemental Analysis,

Tribology Analysis,

Water Analysis,

Fuel and Oil Analysis,

Condition Based Monitoring Analysis,

Confined Space Clearance and Gas Free Engineering Certification.

KNOWLEDGE & FUNCTIONAL SKILLS:

In depth knowledge on tribology analysis

Knowledge on Quality Management System.

Working knowledge of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Basic vibration Engineering.

The ability to work under pressure.

Customer focused and good communication skills.

The closing date for applications is 17 June 2021. Late applications will not be considered.

Desired Skills:

Reading and understanding of engineering drawings.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position