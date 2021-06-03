Scrum Master at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Scrum Master
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point, Hillcrest, Durban
Accountable to: Command Centre Leader
Purpose of the Role:
The Scrum Master plays a crucial part as he/she is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team members to ensure the success of products delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for coaching agile methods and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity across the Scrum Team
- Identifying risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution
- Coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution
- Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives,
- Regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment
- Be a role model for best practices in Agile process execution, motivating other team members to do the same
- Monitor, learn, and implement industry best practices from the agile community
- Coach and develop others, an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, and focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance
- Effective and consistent collaborator, influencer, and negotiator, able to highlight internal and external dependencies and break down complex blockers
- Lead an Agile software development environment and methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD Agile ceremonies, tools. and artefacts, e.g., retrospectives, demos, increment planning, information radiators
- User story definition and team backlog management
- Backlog item estimation
- Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
- Supporting and educating the Product Owner
Knowledge, Experience & Skills:
- Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner with JIRA/Confluence, MS Project
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field
- At least 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or Product Owner with agile teams
- You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
- You have any other relevant Agile certifications
- At least 5 years’ experience with projects delivered as Scrum Master
- Excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, with the ability to inspire, influence, and update delivery teams and senior executives Excellent time-management and organizational skills
- Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
- Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude
- Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery
- Demonstrates resilience
- Strong work ethic and drive for results
- Good understanding of the business capability/user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes
Personal Characteristics:
- Natural “servant” leader
- Organised
- Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
- Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the values
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).
- Emotionally resilient
- Proactive and engaging
- Pragmatic and logical problem solver
- Creative thinker, driving change and able to adapt to a continually evolving and fast-paced working environment
- Flexible and enjoys dynamic working environment
- Copes well under pressure
- Curious about new digital technologies
- Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
- Customer centric
- Storyteller
- Delegator
- Conflict resolver
- Business orientated
- Ability to hold the line