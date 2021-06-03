Scrum Master at The Unlimited Group

Jun 3, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Scrum Master

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point, Hillcrest, Durban

Accountable to: Command Centre Leader

Purpose of the Role:

The Scrum Master plays a crucial part as he/she is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team members to ensure the success of products delivery.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for coaching agile methods and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity across the Scrum Team
  • Identifying risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution
  • Coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution
  • Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives,
  • Regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment
  • Be a role model for best practices in Agile process execution, motivating other team members to do the same
  • Monitor, learn, and implement industry best practices from the agile community
  • Coach and develop others, an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, and focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance
  • Effective and consistent collaborator, influencer, and negotiator, able to highlight internal and external dependencies and break down complex blockers
  • Lead an Agile software development environment and methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD Agile ceremonies, tools. and artefacts, e.g., retrospectives, demos, increment planning, information radiators
  • User story definition and team backlog management
  • Backlog item estimation
  • Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
  • Supporting and educating the Product Owner

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

  • Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner with JIRA/Confluence, MS Project
  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field
  • At least 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or Product Owner with agile teams
  • You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
  • You have any other relevant Agile certifications
  • At least 5 years’ experience with projects delivered as Scrum Master
  • Excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, with the ability to inspire, influence, and update delivery teams and senior executives Excellent time-management and organizational skills
  • Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
  • Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude
  • Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery
  • Demonstrates resilience
  • Strong work ethic and drive for results
  • Good understanding of the business capability/user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes

Personal Characteristics:

  • Natural “servant” leader
  • Organised
  • Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
  • Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the values
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).
  • Emotionally resilient
  • Proactive and engaging
  • Pragmatic and logical problem solver
  • Creative thinker, driving change and able to adapt to a continually evolving and fast-paced working environment
  • Flexible and enjoys dynamic working environment
  • Copes well under pressure
  • Curious about new digital technologies
  • Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
  • Customer centric
  • Storyteller
  • Delegator
  • Conflict resolver
  • Business orientated
  • Ability to hold the line

