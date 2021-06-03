Senior Diesel Mechanic – Earthmoving Equipment

My client in the earthmoving equipment industry is looking for a Senior Diesel Mechanic, with experience on multiple brands, to join their team in Bartlett.
Ideal start date: as soon as possible
The main purpose of the job is to carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
– Carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery
– Maintaining a high standard of workmanship
– Perform standby duties and willing to work overtime
– Maintain a smooth work flow
– Co-operation with other workers
– Promote company image
– Assist in branch activities, as directed
REQUIREMENTS:
– Must have a Grade 12 / matriculation certificate
– Must be a qualified Diesel Mechanic (Earthmoving Equipment)
– 10 years’ experience post trade qualification
– Minimum 2-5 years’ experience in Field Service Earthmoving Equipment
– Multi-brand repair experience
– Must have a valid driver’s license
– Must be able to work in a team and independently
– Basic computer skills
– Customer service orientation
– Ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- diesel mechanic
- multiple brands
- earthmoving equipment