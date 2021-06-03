Senior Diesel Mechanic – Earthmoving Equipment

My client in the earthmoving equipment industry is looking for a Senior Diesel Mechanic, with experience on multiple brands, to join their team in Bartlett.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible

The main purpose of the job is to carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

– Carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery

– Maintaining a high standard of workmanship

– Perform standby duties and willing to work overtime

– Maintain a smooth work flow

– Co-operation with other workers

– Promote company image

– Assist in branch activities, as directed

REQUIREMENTS:

– Must have a Grade 12 / matriculation certificate

– Must be a qualified Diesel Mechanic (Earthmoving Equipment)

– 10 years’ experience post trade qualification

– Minimum 2-5 years’ experience in Field Service Earthmoving Equipment

– Multi-brand repair experience

– Must have a valid driver’s license

– Must be able to work in a team and independently

– Basic computer skills

– Customer service orientation

– Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

diesel mechanic

multiple brands

earthmoving equipment

