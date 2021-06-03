Senior Intergration Specialist at In4Group

Must have:

A minimum of 5 years experience in Integration Development environment using the IBM ACE, Datapower, API Connect, MQ.

Extensive experience in Design, analysis,and development to integration flows.

Must be proficient is SOAPUI, Postman, Ace toolkit, for development, MQ explorer,RFHutil.

Procitient in the following runtime tools: Atlaissian, Bitbucket,Bamboo,Jira and confluence.

Skills of integration protocols such as, RESTFUL, API, Webservice, MQ and File.

Proficiency in Data types:

Dimension data Modelling.

Key deliverables:

Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into Integration solution designs to implement all Integration flows (technical specifications, detail designs etc).

Development of the integration flow function using appropriate technology toolsets to pass data through integration according to approved design specificatio

Design and development of the monitoring and error handling procedures.

Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse.

Assist with the high-level designs in preparation for governance approval.

Prepare key documentation to support the technical design in technical specification (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification and test documentation).

Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology.

Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed.

Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions.

Participate in workshops with stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements.

Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes.

Author and execute unit tests on all processes and prepare required programs and scripts.

Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects.

Staying abreast of changes to integration tools and methodologies.

Ability to learn and implement new and different techniques.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Protocol Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

