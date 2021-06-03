Senior Intergration Specialist at In4Group

Must have:
- A minimum of 5 years experience in Integration Development environment using the IBM ACE, Datapower, API Connect, MQ.
- Extensive experience in Design, analysis,and development to integration flows.
- Must be proficient is SOAPUI, Postman, Ace toolkit, for development, MQ explorer,RFHutil.
- Procitient in the following runtime tools: Atlaissian, Bitbucket,Bamboo,Jira and confluence.
- Skills of integration protocols such as, RESTFUL, API, Webservice, MQ and File.
- Proficiency in Data types:
- Dimension data Modelling.
Key deliverables:
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into Integration solution designs to implement all Integration flows (technical specifications, detail designs etc).
- Development of the integration flow function using appropriate technology toolsets to pass data through integration according to approved design specificatio
- Design and development of the monitoring and error handling procedures.
- Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse.
- Assist with the high-level designs in preparation for governance approval.
- Prepare key documentation to support the technical design in technical specification (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification and test documentation).
- Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology.
- Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed.
- Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions.
- Participate in workshops with stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements.
- Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes.
- Author and execute unit tests on all processes and prepare required programs and scripts.
- Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects.
- Staying abreast of changes to integration tools and methodologies.
Ability to learn and implement new and different techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Protocol Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd