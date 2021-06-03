Senior Intergration Specialist at In4Group

Jun 3, 2021

Must have:

  • A minimum of 5 years experience in Integration Development environment using the IBM ACE, Datapower, API Connect, MQ.
  • Extensive experience in Design, analysis,and development to integration flows.
  • Must be proficient is SOAPUI, Postman, Ace toolkit, for development, MQ explorer,RFHutil.
  • Procitient in the following runtime tools: Atlaissian, Bitbucket,Bamboo,Jira and confluence.
  • Skills of integration protocols such as, RESTFUL, API, Webservice, MQ and File.
  • Proficiency in Data types:
  • Dimension data Modelling.

Key deliverables:

  • Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into Integration solution designs to implement all Integration flows (technical specifications, detail designs etc).
  • Development of the integration flow function using appropriate technology toolsets to pass data through integration according to approved design specificatio
  • Design and development of the monitoring and error handling procedures.
  • Application of appropriate Data Quality tools and techniques to ensure that consistent and quality data is provided to the data warehouse.
  • Assist with the high-level designs in preparation for governance approval.
  • Prepare key documentation to support the technical design in technical specification (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification and test documentation).
  • Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology.
  • Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed.
  • Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions.
  • Participate in workshops with stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements.
  • Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes.
  • Author and execute unit tests on all processes and prepare required programs and scripts.
  • Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects.
  • Staying abreast of changes to integration tools and methodologies.

Ability to learn and implement new and different techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Protocol Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

