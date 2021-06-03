Senior Internal Auditor at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

This company is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Internal Auditor to join our dynamic team.PURPOSEThe purpose of the Senior Internal Auditor: IT would be to enhance and protect the company’s value by providing risk-based, objective assurance, advice, and insight to support management’s achievement of effective governance, risk, and control processes to achieve the company’s objectivesDuties & ResponsibilitiesAuditing and risk assessments
- Perform internal audits while adhering to the companies Audit methodology, laws, regulations, professional standards specifically including the IIA Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing
- Perform IT audit assignments over IT Governance, IT infrastructure, IT processes, General Computer controls, cyber-security, and application controls in an efficient, effective, and timely manner
- To provide input into strategic IT projects (in various forms) within the group
- To produce high-quality reports that provide the business with insightful and impactful results of control assessment and recommendations for improvement
- Develop and adapt the audit programme for audit projects, focusing on the key risk areas and applying a combined assurance approach
- Draft and maintain RACM’s for all business processes
- Manage permanent Internal Audit subordinates and co-sourced audit resources
Audit planning and strategy
- Work in conjunction with the Group Internal Audit Manager to determine the annual IT Internal Audit Plan and plan the scope and objectives of individual audit engagements
- Provide input to the Group Internal Audit Manager regarding overall Departmental Strategy
- Co-ordinate and maintain relationships with various assurance providers and co-sourced audit resources to ensure that the audit plan in delivered effectively and efficiently
Consultancy and advisory
- Provide sound, practical, and strategic advice on IT governance, projects, and control matters
Ad hoc
- Coach, train, and guide team members regarding the business operations and processes, and audit process and techniques
- Assist with the roll-out of specific Internal Audit led projects
- Provide technical and administrative support to the Audit Team as required
- Assist Group Internal Audit Manager in reporting to various internal committees and forums
Desired Experience & Qualification
- BCom or B.Sc. Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems BCom Degree. / Internal Audit/Informatics or Equivalent
- CISA/CRISC
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within an IT Internal Audit Role/ IT audit environment
- Experience auditing within an SAP ERP Environment (Essential)
- FMCG Experience
- Experience performing IT Governance and Project Assurance related Engagements, including ITGC’s, Application controls, Analytics (CAAT’s and Data Analytics), Information Security and project governance
- Excellent Working Knowledge of IIA Standards, Leading Audit Methodologies, ERM, and Leading Governance Frameworks
- Technical IT expertise
- Working knowledge and understanding of Project Management principles (Preferable)
- Cyber Security Experience (Preferable)
The ideal applicant will satisfy the following skills requirements:
- Excellent communication (written and verbal), interpersonal, and presentation skills including but not limited to versatility in working with various levels of staff
- Ability to solve complex problems, and understand and quickly learn new systems and processes
- Planning and organizational skills
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure
- A high degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- Ability to take initiative and be proactive
- Strong analytical skills
- Reliability and integrity in maintaining confidential and sensitive information
- Must have a valid driver’s license, own reliable vehicle, and a willingness to travel