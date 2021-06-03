Senior Internal Auditor at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

This company is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Internal Auditor to join our dynamic team.PURPOSEThe purpose of the Senior Internal Auditor: IT would be to enhance and protect the company’s value by providing risk-based, objective assurance, advice, and insight to support management’s achievement of effective governance, risk, and control processes to achieve the company’s objectivesDuties & ResponsibilitiesAuditing and risk assessments

  • Perform internal audits while adhering to the companies Audit methodology, laws, regulations, professional standards specifically including the IIA Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing
  • Perform IT audit assignments over IT Governance, IT infrastructure, IT processes, General Computer controls, cyber-security, and application controls in an efficient, effective, and timely manner
  • To provide input into strategic IT projects (in various forms) within the group
  • To produce high-quality reports that provide the business with insightful and impactful results of control assessment and recommendations for improvement
  • Develop and adapt the audit programme for audit projects, focusing on the key risk areas and applying a combined assurance approach
  • Draft and maintain RACM’s for all business processes
  • Manage permanent Internal Audit subordinates and co-sourced audit resources

Audit planning and strategy

  • Work in conjunction with the Group Internal Audit Manager to determine the annual IT Internal Audit Plan and plan the scope and objectives of individual audit engagements
  • Provide input to the Group Internal Audit Manager regarding overall Departmental Strategy
  • Co-ordinate and maintain relationships with various assurance providers and co-sourced audit resources to ensure that the audit plan in delivered effectively and efficiently

Consultancy and advisory

  • Provide sound, practical, and strategic advice on IT governance, projects, and control matters

Ad hoc

  • Coach, train, and guide team members regarding the business operations and processes, and audit process and techniques
  • Assist with the roll-out of specific Internal Audit led projects
  • Provide technical and administrative support to the Audit Team as required
  • Assist Group Internal Audit Manager in reporting to various internal committees and forums

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • BCom or B.Sc. Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems BCom Degree. / Internal Audit/Informatics or Equivalent
  • CISA/CRISC
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within an IT Internal Audit Role/ IT audit environment
  • Experience auditing within an SAP ERP Environment (Essential)
  • FMCG Experience
  • Experience performing IT Governance and Project Assurance related Engagements, including ITGC’s, Application controls, Analytics (CAAT’s and Data Analytics), Information Security and project governance
  • Excellent Working Knowledge of IIA Standards, Leading Audit Methodologies, ERM, and Leading Governance Frameworks
  • Technical IT expertise
  • Working knowledge and understanding of Project Management principles (Preferable)
  • Cyber Security Experience (Preferable)

The ideal applicant will satisfy the following skills requirements:

  • Excellent communication (written and verbal), interpersonal, and presentation skills including but not limited to versatility in working with various levels of staff
  • Ability to solve complex problems, and understand and quickly learn new systems and processes
  • Planning and organizational skills
  • Excellent time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure
  • A high degree of accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to take initiative and be proactive
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Reliability and integrity in maintaining confidential and sensitive information
  • Must have a valid driver’s license, own reliable vehicle, and a willingness to travel

