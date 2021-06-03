Senior Internal Auditor at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

This company is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Internal Auditor to join our dynamic team.PURPOSEThe purpose of the Senior Internal Auditor: IT would be to enhance and protect the company’s value by providing risk-based, objective assurance, advice, and insight to support management’s achievement of effective governance, risk, and control processes to achieve the company’s objectivesDuties & ResponsibilitiesAuditing and risk assessments

Perform internal audits while adhering to the companies Audit methodology, laws, regulations, professional standards specifically including the IIA Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing

Perform IT audit assignments over IT Governance, IT infrastructure, IT processes, General Computer controls, cyber-security, and application controls in an efficient, effective, and timely manner

To provide input into strategic IT projects (in various forms) within the group

To produce high-quality reports that provide the business with insightful and impactful results of control assessment and recommendations for improvement

Develop and adapt the audit programme for audit projects, focusing on the key risk areas and applying a combined assurance approach

Draft and maintain RACM’s for all business processes

Manage permanent Internal Audit subordinates and co-sourced audit resources

Audit planning and strategy

Work in conjunction with the Group Internal Audit Manager to determine the annual IT Internal Audit Plan and plan the scope and objectives of individual audit engagements

Provide input to the Group Internal Audit Manager regarding overall Departmental Strategy

Co-ordinate and maintain relationships with various assurance providers and co-sourced audit resources to ensure that the audit plan in delivered effectively and efficiently

Consultancy and advisory

Provide sound, practical, and strategic advice on IT governance, projects, and control matters

Ad hoc

Coach, train, and guide team members regarding the business operations and processes, and audit process and techniques

Assist with the roll-out of specific Internal Audit led projects

Provide technical and administrative support to the Audit Team as required

Assist Group Internal Audit Manager in reporting to various internal committees and forums

Desired Experience & Qualification

BCom or B.Sc. Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems BCom Degree. / Internal Audit/Informatics or Equivalent

CISA/CRISC

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within an IT Internal Audit Role/ IT audit environment

Experience auditing within an SAP ERP Environment (Essential)

FMCG Experience

Experience performing IT Governance and Project Assurance related Engagements, including ITGC’s, Application controls, Analytics (CAAT’s and Data Analytics), Information Security and project governance

Excellent Working Knowledge of IIA Standards, Leading Audit Methodologies, ERM, and Leading Governance Frameworks

Technical IT expertise

Working knowledge and understanding of Project Management principles (Preferable)

Cyber Security Experience (Preferable)

The ideal applicant will satisfy the following skills requirements:

Excellent communication (written and verbal), interpersonal, and presentation skills including but not limited to versatility in working with various levels of staff

Ability to solve complex problems, and understand and quickly learn new systems and processes

Planning and organizational skills

Excellent time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure

A high degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to take initiative and be proactive

Strong analytical skills

Reliability and integrity in maintaining confidential and sensitive information

Must have a valid driver’s license, own reliable vehicle, and a willingness to travel

Learn more/Apply for this position