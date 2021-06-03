Senior Logistics Negotiation Manager at Massmart

Jun 3, 2021

Summary: Support the Logistics Negotiations Lead to run a funded network through analysing and calculating network inclusion costs for suppliers and thereby, suggest rebates options in supplier negotiations, supporting the Merchandising team.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Network Cost Efficiency Tracking:

  • Analyse and coordinate any opportunities presented by Merchandise to introduce new vendors to the supply chain network.
  • Support in tracking network costs and throughput efficiencies for all DCs.
  • Understand the alignment of transportation routes and planning to be cost efficient when introducing new volume into the network.
  • Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to understand and set in motion, the services required by suppliers.

Rebates:

  • Support in implementing Rebates strategy.
  • Calculate rebates for product categories based on potential cost-savings for suppliers when they use Massmart supply chain network.
  • Calculate Massmart’s cost to serve suppliers based on supplier scale and volumes.

Supplier Negotiations and Engagement:

  • Participate and contribute in supplier negotiation meetings along with the Merchandising teams to ensure that the best possible rebates are communicated on behalf of Massmart.
  • Closely coordinate logistics action plan with supplier onboarding to all internal and external stakeholders.

Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • Relevant post-graduation degree / Certification.
  • 5-6 years supply chain planning and/or negotiation specific roles.
  • Experience in a retail/wholesale demand planning, forecast & replenishment and/or logistics environment SAP / ERP / BI / F&R / EWMS, and/or any other software related to inventory demand planning /replenishment/ optimization / supply chain system.

Competencies and Skills:

  • Strong Communication Skills.
  • Strong Administration Skills.
  • Understanding of Supply Chain Processes.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Financial and business acumen.
  • Negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Supplier Negotiations
  • Supplier Engagements
  • Supply Chain Planning
  • Rebates strategy
  • Supplier Negotiator
  • Logistics Negotiations
  • Network Cost Efficiency Tracking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position