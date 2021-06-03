Senior Logistics Negotiation Manager at Massmart

Summary: Support the Logistics Negotiations Lead to run a funded network through analysing and calculating network inclusion costs for suppliers and thereby, suggest rebates options in supplier negotiations, supporting the Merchandising team.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Network Cost Efficiency Tracking:

Analyse and coordinate any opportunities presented by Merchandise to introduce new vendors to the supply chain network.

Support in tracking network costs and throughput efficiencies for all DCs.

Understand the alignment of transportation routes and planning to be cost efficient when introducing new volume into the network.

Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to understand and set in motion, the services required by suppliers.

Rebates:

Support in implementing Rebates strategy.

Calculate rebates for product categories based on potential cost-savings for suppliers when they use Massmart supply chain network.

Calculate Massmart’s cost to serve suppliers based on supplier scale and volumes.

Supplier Negotiations and Engagement:

Participate and contribute in supplier negotiation meetings along with the Merchandising teams to ensure that the best possible rebates are communicated on behalf of Massmart.

Closely coordinate logistics action plan with supplier onboarding to all internal and external stakeholders.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant post-graduation degree / Certification.

5-6 years supply chain planning and/or negotiation specific roles.

Experience in a retail/wholesale demand planning, forecast & replenishment and/or logistics environment SAP / ERP / BI / F&R / EWMS, and/or any other software related to inventory demand planning /replenishment/ optimization / supply chain system.

Competencies and Skills:

Strong Communication Skills.

Strong Administration Skills.

Understanding of Supply Chain Processes.

Analytical skills.

Financial and business acumen.

Negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

Supplier Negotiations

Supplier Engagements

Supply Chain Planning

Rebates strategy

Supplier Negotiator

Logistics Negotiations

Network Cost Efficiency Tracking

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

