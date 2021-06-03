Senior Logistics Negotiation Manager at Massmart

Summary: Support the Logistics Negotiations Lead to run a funded network through analysing and calculating network inclusion costs for suppliers and thereby, suggest rebates options in supplier negotiations, supporting the Merchandising team.
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Network Cost Efficiency Tracking:
- Analyse and coordinate any opportunities presented by Merchandise to introduce new vendors to the supply chain network.
- Support in tracking network costs and throughput efficiencies for all DCs.
- Understand the alignment of transportation routes and planning to be cost efficient when introducing new volume into the network.
- Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to understand and set in motion, the services required by suppliers.
Rebates:
- Support in implementing Rebates strategy.
- Calculate rebates for product categories based on potential cost-savings for suppliers when they use Massmart supply chain network.
- Calculate Massmart’s cost to serve suppliers based on supplier scale and volumes.
Supplier Negotiations and Engagement:
- Participate and contribute in supplier negotiation meetings along with the Merchandising teams to ensure that the best possible rebates are communicated on behalf of Massmart.
- Closely coordinate logistics action plan with supplier onboarding to all internal and external stakeholders.
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Matric / Grade 12.
- Relevant post-graduation degree / Certification.
- 5-6 years supply chain planning and/or negotiation specific roles.
- Experience in a retail/wholesale demand planning, forecast & replenishment and/or logistics environment SAP / ERP / BI / F&R / EWMS, and/or any other software related to inventory demand planning /replenishment/ optimization / supply chain system.
Competencies and Skills:
- Strong Communication Skills.
- Strong Administration Skills.
- Understanding of Supply Chain Processes.
- Analytical skills.
- Financial and business acumen.
- Negotiation skills.
Desired Skills:
- Supplier Negotiations
- Supplier Engagements
- Supply Chain Planning
- Rebates strategy
- Supplier Negotiator
- Logistics Negotiations
- Network Cost Efficiency Tracking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours