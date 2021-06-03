Senior Manager Infrastructure Service Manager at Massmart

Summary: To lead the monitoring arm of the Infrastructure vertical, ensuring compliance with mandated policies, managing vendor
partnerships, highlighting risks and suggesting remediation, and participating in internal and external audits specifically for the Infrastructure team
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES
Strategic Planning:
- Ensure a robust strategy for monitoring services management within the Infrastructure team, in the short, medium and long term
- Develop a strategy for the evolution and maturing of infrastructure and application performance monitoring, including AI based automated alerting; event correlation and tool standardisation
- Provide input into the IT Infrastructure roadmap, external service provider decisions and capacity planning to meet business’ growth requirements
Execution:
- Ensure overall tracking and status reporting of IT Infrastructure projects across multiple teams
- Oversee the Mission Control Centre for infrastructure and application performance monitoring, to ensure proactive support and increased service availability
- Develop a standard and consolidated set of tools to monitor and manage the IT Infrastructure
- Introduce innovative and transformational ideas to improve overall service delivery
- Share regular status reports on projects’ progress update, highlighting delays if predicted. Take input from the senior leadership and prepare detailed plans accordingly
- Develop and oversee control systems to prevent or deal with violations of internal policies. Also track compliance of internal and external stakeholders and raise incidents of non-conformance
- Point of Contact for handling all audits and compliance for IT Infrastructure team. Also work with internal and external auditors in compliance reviews and give response to audit committee/s
Financial, budget and compliance:
- Cost Management by:
- Assisting in preparing annual budget
- Analyzing competitive prices from external suppliers / vendors
- Analyzing variances; recommending cost corrective action, when and where required.
Stakeholder management:
- Maintain and build effective, professional relationships with third party vendors and service providers that result in timely delivery of requirements and the highest standards of quality and cost effectiveness
- Establish business relationships with a variety of teams across the organization to ensure seamless service management
- Liaison with Walmart to borrow relevant expertise in the area, as required
- Closely liaison with the Central Service Management & Delivery team to manage contracts, define performance metrics and assess vendor output against SLAs for the various Infrastructure projects Human Capital Management
- Ensure development of talent, support mentorship, workforce development, continuous learning and succession planning in the Service Management team and leverage the capabilities of new and existing talent.
- Establish and agree on performance contracts with immediate staff, monitor employee performance and provide feedback / coaching accordingly
- Provide inputs on workforce planning to create a robust Infrastructure Services Management team in Massmart Knowledge Management
- Keep abreast with latest tools, technologies and trends in the area of Infrastructure service management
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification
- 10 years’ experience in an IT Infrastructure role
- At least 4 years’ experience at senior managerial level, with experience of Service Delivery, Operations Management and service monitoring
- Experience in server installation and configuration, server roles, storage, active directory, file, print, and web services, remote access, virtualization, application servers, troubleshooting, performance, and reliability.
- Awareness of Service Management & Delivery principles
Competencies and Skills
- Ability to provide responsive customer service through effective communication and coordination
- Ability to plan and prioritize tasks
- Should have experience of managing teams and demonstrated success in driving consensus
- Should be able to liaison with both, internal and external stakeholders to drive operational efficiency
- Should be adept at critical decision making
Desired Skills:
- IT Infrastructure
- Service Delivery
- Operations Management
- service monitoring
- server installation and configuration
- IT Infrastructure roadmap
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree