Senior Process Engineer

Responsibilities:

Execution of research and development client contracts: conceptualization of research hypothesis, creation and tracking of research project plan, research investigations through literature surveys, experimental campaign design, data analysis, statistical modelling management of client expectations through regular and collaborative interaction, compilation, and communication of research results.

Technical investigations for client consulting contracts: collaborating with client to understand process context (e.g., through process control diagrams), process data compilation and extraction, data pre-processing/wrangling, statistical analysis (e.g., model training and evaluation), collaboration with clients to create and validate economic performance functions, reporting of results.

Data analytics conceptualization and development for internal product/service development

Support of smart sensor service level agreements and continuous remote process monitoring and diagnostic services with technical investigations.

Solutions consulting support (identifying client pain points, matching requirements to exiting solutions, identifying requirements for further product/service development, quantifying potential/actual benefit of products/services based on historical data and plant context)

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years relevant experience

Bachelor’s Degree in chemical engineering/Process Engineering/Mineral Processing/Metallurgical Engineering

Experience in data analysis applied to mineral processing context (e.g. data cleaning, statistical modelling)

Domain knowledge and experience with industrial flotation processes

Excellent communicator and good inter-personal skills, especially in cross-discipline and cross-company collaborations

Proficiency in data analysis software (e.g., Python, MATLAB), including data wrangling.

Proficiency in report writing and client presentations.

Proficiency in word processing, presentation and spreadsheet software (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel).

Medically fit – must be able to pass medical examinations at mines.

Fluent in English (written and spoken).

Desired Requirements:

Extensive experience in flotation in industrial mineral processing.

Experience in applied machine learning in industrial contexts.

Mineral processing site experience.

Desired Skills:

Process Engineering

Python

Data Wrangling

Data cleaning

About The Employer:

Over the years, my client has built a reputation distinguished by signal processing experience, enterprise-level software engineering, and two decades of deep domain expertise within digital productivity, workplace safety and employee healthcare sectors.

