Senior Procurement Manager at Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Reporting to the Head of Finance, the Senior Procurement Manager is responsible for overseeing all procurement activities within the organisation

Your key activities will include:

Develops and implement procurement management strategies and ensures implantation and monitoring to achieve all targets

Liaise with global and manage local stakeholders to ensure continuous improvement of processes and systems that are in full compliance with internal and legal obligations.

Define the necessary actions in achieving and maintaining status of Preferred Trader with SARS.

Provide Leadership, training and development by mentoring and coaching to procurement employees by embodying the Roche core values and Leadership Commitments

Contribute towards adding value to affiliate operations and achieving local KPIs for Procurement and respective categories of spend.

Drives behaviors in the organization towards ensuring compliance of procurement policies and provides training to all respective colleagues part of procurement activities.

Who you are

You’re someone who wants to influence your own development. You’re looking for a company where you have the opportunity to pursue your interests across functions and geographies, and where a job title is not considered the final definition of who you are, but the starting point.

This challenging role requires the following experience and skills:

University or similar level education preferably with Procurement certification e.g. CPM, General Degree

3 – 5 years in the procurement role

Strategic agility with a demonstrated ability to evaluate, analyze and interpret data, and draw conclusions, independently whilst applying creative problem solving in a complex process-focused environment

Ability to build strong sustainable and collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders, as well as effective collaboration with functional groups and management.

Strong organization skills, and growth mindset that allows for adaptation to change while ensuring a high standard and quality in all aspects of procurement

Analytical and conceptual skills to plan project budgets, timetable agreed activities and oversee staff activities.

Demonstrated leadership of an effective team

Ability to work under pressure and convey a sense of urgency

Good computer skills, including familiarity with Financial Software packages, Microsoft Word and Excel are essential.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Car allowance

petrol

13th cheque

