Senior Project Development Manager (RE)

Do you know REIPPPP back to front and are considered a project development guru?

Is this you?

When people describe you, you are efficient, effective and action orientated in what you do. You are knowledgeable in identifying new renewable energy project sites and enjoy it when things come to negotiating with landowners and all other stakeholders involved. You’ve been in the game, experienced REIPPPP and would like to build a name for yourself in a new environment.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Renewable Energy is your focus, your portfolio only includes wind or energy projects. Your responsibility will start from site identification, site acquisitions, planning, engineering, permitting all the way to ultimately construction. You will be involved in the full development lifecycle from early-stage development up until financial close. This position is expected to identify new project sites and negotiate lease agreements with landowners, checking network access options and evaluating them from a technical, commercial, and legal aspect. Any due diligence processes are managed by you during the phase of project acquisition. External providers and local partners will be instructed and coordinated by you as well. This is not a comprehensive description of your involvement.

Where you’ll be doing it

With nearly 30 years’ experience in the renewable energy industry, you will join an international developer with over 600 employees world-wide. Small perhaps compared to others globally however extremely flexible with the ability to make decisions, fast. The Cape Town branch is made up of a team of dedicated professionals with a passion for what they do. Right now the team is small however the plan is ‘eye brow raising’.

What you’ll need

To qualify for this job opportunity, you firstly come from the renewable energy sector. You possess around 8 years, demonstrated, project development experience (early stage being the most dominant) e.g. permitting, negotiating lease agreements etc. We need a guru here! A degree in engineering will compliment this role however other relevant tertiary qualifications such as geography or an environmental qualification will still be considered. They need a skilful and influential negotiator who is action-orientated and an out of the box thinker.

What you’ll get

A flat hierarchy where decisions can be made really quickly compared to their international counterparts. You will experience a culture that is friendly, fair and with an open door policy. A market related salary is being offered but best of all, the opportunity to make a big impact is on the table.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

