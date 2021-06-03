Senior Systems Analyst

Objective:
-
To analyse, design and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed project delivery level.
-
To analyse and develop existing and future systems and/or solutions or optimisation to any business requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
- TOGAF certification is an advantage
- Minimum six (6) years’ experience in the ICT software development environment
- Minimum six (6) years’ experience in designing enterprise-wide software solutions
- Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notations (Visio)
- Minimum five years’ experience in object-oriented design patterns
- Minimum five years’ experience in the use of different software development methodologies
- Solid understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
- Adequate experience and knowledge of system and application integration.
- Adequate experience and knowledge on development frameworks and patterns
- Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.
- Experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise.
Functions:
- Understand and familiarise with the project’s business requirements, organisation’s business processes and logical architecture of the blueprint design
- Define the physical architecture for the proposed solutions
- Create and finalise the Functional Systems Specification documents
- Assist in the compilation of the Terms of Reference for the RFP process to procure the required services for build and buy solutions as defined and design
- Analyse, prioritise, and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.
- Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including related artefacts and models.
- Identify system requirements and liaise with stakeholders to track additional requirements and features.
- Examine and evaluate current and future systems and document interfaces between legacy systems. Map and document interfaces between legacy systems and new systems.
- Perform analysis and detail design of information systems to meet the business and user needs
- Define and analyse system problems
- Collaborate with Business Analysts, Project Leads and ICT team to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Create system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
- Provide inputs into the architecture deliverables across all domains.
- Develop system deployment models and plans and ensure alignment with the FIC deployment processes.
- Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions
- Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.
- Define the application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction.
- Work with other architects to ensure that the products and components work together to meet the objectives and performance goals as defined in the requirements.
- Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements. Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.
- Make decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software, and security.
- Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the product fulfils the requirements.
- Design application tiers, middleware tiers, database tiers, infrastructure and security designs for an enterprise solution.
- Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g. back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.
- Obtain stakeholder buy-in for application and technical designs.
- Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.
- Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews
- Validate the design with the stakeholders to ensure that the design satisfies the requirements.
- Develop configuration specifications for the chosen systems or solutions.
- Participate in the selection of the technology stack, frameworks, platforms
- Develop the solution’s proof of concept specifications
- Provides appropriate information; shares information with stakeholders to build their understanding of issues and capabilities
We will only consider valid SA Citizens and NOT even permanent residents.
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- Software Development
- enterprise architect
- BPMN
- UML
- Application Integration
- Application Support Development
- ENTERPRISE WIDE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- EWS
- casewise
- software development framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree