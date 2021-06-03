Senior Systems Analyst

Objective:

To analyse, design and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed project delivery level.

To analyse and develop existing and future systems and/or solutions or optimisation to any business requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

TOGAF certification is an advantage

Minimum six (6) years’ experience in the ICT software development environment

Minimum six (6) years’ experience in designing enterprise-wide software solutions

Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notations (Visio)

Minimum five years’ experience in object-oriented design patterns

Minimum five years’ experience in the use of different software development methodologies

Solid understanding of overall architecture and design patterns

Adequate experience and knowledge of system and application integration.

Adequate experience and knowledge on development frameworks and patterns

Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.

Experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise.

Functions:

Understand and familiarise with the project’s business requirements, organisation’s business processes and logical architecture of the blueprint design

Define the physical architecture for the proposed solutions

Create and finalise the Functional Systems Specification documents

Assist in the compilation of the Terms of Reference for the RFP process to procure the required services for build and buy solutions as defined and design

Analyse, prioritise, and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.

Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including related artefacts and models.

Identify system requirements and liaise with stakeholders to track additional requirements and features.

Examine and evaluate current and future systems and document interfaces between legacy systems. Map and document interfaces between legacy systems and new systems.

Perform analysis and detail design of information systems to meet the business and user needs

Define and analyse system problems

Collaborate with Business Analysts, Project Leads and ICT team to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Create system guidelines and manuals for the organisation

Provide inputs into the architecture deliverables across all domains.

Develop system deployment models and plans and ensure alignment with the FIC deployment processes.

Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions

Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.

Define the application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction.

Work with other architects to ensure that the products and components work together to meet the objectives and performance goals as defined in the requirements.

Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements. Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.

Make decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software, and security.

Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the product fulfils the requirements.

Design application tiers, middleware tiers, database tiers, infrastructure and security designs for an enterprise solution.

Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g. back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.

Obtain stakeholder buy-in for application and technical designs.

Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.

Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews

Validate the design with the stakeholders to ensure that the design satisfies the requirements.

Develop configuration specifications for the chosen systems or solutions.

Participate in the selection of the technology stack, frameworks, platforms

Develop the solution’s proof of concept specifications

Provides appropriate information; shares information with stakeholders to build their understanding of issues and capabilities

We will only consider valid SA Citizens and NOT even permanent residents.

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Software Development

enterprise architect

BPMN

UML

Application Integration

Application Support Development

ENTERPRISE WIDE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

EWS

casewise

software development framework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

