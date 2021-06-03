Senior Systems Analyst

Jun 3, 2021

Objective:

  • To analyse, design and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed project delivery level.

  • To analyse and develop existing and future systems and/or solutions or optimisation to any business requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
  • TOGAF certification is an advantage
  • Minimum six (6) years’ experience in the ICT software development environment
  • Minimum six (6) years’ experience in designing enterprise-wide software solutions
  • Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notations (Visio)
  • Minimum five years’ experience in object-oriented design patterns
  • Minimum five years’ experience in the use of different software development methodologies
  • Solid understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
  • Adequate experience and knowledge of system and application integration.
  • Adequate experience and knowledge on development frameworks and patterns
  • Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.
  • Experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise.

Functions:

  • Understand and familiarise with the project’s business requirements, organisation’s business processes and logical architecture of the blueprint design
  • Define the physical architecture for the proposed solutions
  • Create and finalise the Functional Systems Specification documents
  • Assist in the compilation of the Terms of Reference for the RFP process to procure the required services for build and buy solutions as defined and design
  • Analyse, prioritise, and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.
  • Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including related artefacts and models.
  • Identify system requirements and liaise with stakeholders to track additional requirements and features.
  • Examine and evaluate current and future systems and document interfaces between legacy systems. Map and document interfaces between legacy systems and new systems.
  • Perform analysis and detail design of information systems to meet the business and user needs
  • Define and analyse system problems
  • Collaborate with Business Analysts, Project Leads and ICT team to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
  • Create system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
  • Provide inputs into the architecture deliverables across all domains.
  • Develop system deployment models and plans and ensure alignment with the FIC deployment processes.
  • Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions
  • Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.
  • Define the application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction.
  • Work with other architects to ensure that the products and components work together to meet the objectives and performance goals as defined in the requirements.
  • Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements. Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.
  • Make decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software, and security.
  • Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the product fulfils the requirements.
  • Design application tiers, middleware tiers, database tiers, infrastructure and security designs for an enterprise solution.
  • Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g. back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.
  • Obtain stakeholder buy-in for application and technical designs.
  • Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.
  • Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews
  • Validate the design with the stakeholders to ensure that the design satisfies the requirements.
  • Develop configuration specifications for the chosen systems or solutions.
  • Participate in the selection of the technology stack, frameworks, platforms
  • Develop the solution’s proof of concept specifications
  • Provides appropriate information; shares information with stakeholders to build their understanding of issues and capabilities

We will only consider valid SA Citizens and NOT even permanent residents.

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • Software Development
  • enterprise architect
  • BPMN
  • UML
  • Application Integration
  • Application Support Development
  • ENTERPRISE WIDE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
  • EWS
  • casewise
  • software development framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

