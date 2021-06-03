Server Engineer II at Massmart

Summary: The Server Engineer (Level 2) is a high-end technical role with oversight responsibility for leading complex projects, technology challenges, and to lead in advanced troubleshooting. Responsibilities includes, inter alia, the planning, implementation,
engineering and architecture of mission-critical Server infrastructure core systems and services, to build technical capabilities, create
innovative solutions and to uncover new workloads that can be migrated to the Azure Cloud
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Server System/s Operation and Optimization:
- Ensure the achievement of SLA targets for minimizing downtime in order to create resilient Server Infrastructure.
- Management and maintenance of all Server systems, Active Directory systems, Virtual Platforms, and cloud services in use across Massmart.
- Improve Shared Services capabilities by:
- Providing 3rd line support
- Analyzing incidents or requests and handling escalations of unresolved complex issues
- Ensure that all Server systems meet the requirements for Disaster Recovery planning
Employee billable utilization and service management
- Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:
- Ensuring that all billable work hours are fully accounted for by available Server team members
- Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
- Presenting and implementing innovation solutions
- Identifying opportunity to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering
- Maintain strict adherence to all Billing processes and procedures
- Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and ensure that all project deadlines are met.
Cost Management
- Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the Server stream.
- Prepare Server project budgets for planning purposes.
- Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:
- Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations
- Projects are delivered on time.
- Produce Cost Variance reports for reporting and tracking purposes
- Strict adherence to Cost controls when implementing Projects to ensure that budget variances are pre-authorised in terms of existing governance and Financial policies.
Human Capital Management
- Coach & Build the capacity of the Server team members through monitoring of work allocation, training for effectiveness, assisting with performance planning & evaluation.
- Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc
Strategic Planning
- Participate in the Strategic planning process by highlighting areas that require improvement.
- Manage the lifecycle roadmap of Server H/W and software to ensure support and license compliance – annually with a 1-2 year forward view.
- Collaborate with System Architects to drive innovation and digitization within the business.
- Ensure that inputs for the Disaster Recovery Plans are updated annually for the IT Infrastructure workstream
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.
- Advanced Technology Certification on the Server Stack, Virtualization and Cloud Technologies is compulsory.
o VMWare – VCP
o Microsoft MCSA
o MCITP
- Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:
o Nutanix NCP
o ITIL Foundation Certification
- 6 to 8 working experience of which at least 3 to 5 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.
- knowledge and experience in: Supporting a complex server, storage and windows infrastructure environment ranging from 400
- 1000+ Servers
- Server-based Networking, DNS and TCP/IP
- Managing a large-scale Active Directory Infrastructure 2012 R2 to 2019 with Server Core.
- Virtualization and management of VMware, Hyper-V and Nutanix HCI platform Clusters
- Experience in WSUS and SCCM/SCOM 2012 – 2016 and OMS
- Understanding of failover cluster concepts and technologies
- Azure Platform and O365 Workloads and Services
- Managing MS Exchange users and mailboxes
- Technical writing experience for documenting processes and procedures
- Scripting (PowerShell; VBScript; Java Scripting)
- Knowledge of Backup and Recovery concepts using tools like Veeam, EMC and ExaGrid HCI Backup Appliance and 3 Tier
backup strategy.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft MCSA
- MCITP
- VMWare – VCP
- DNS
- Tcp/Ip
- Complex Server
- Storage
- Windows Infrastructure environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree