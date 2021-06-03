Server Engineer II at Massmart

Jun 3, 2021

Summary: The Server Engineer (Level 2) is a high-end technical role with oversight responsibility for leading complex projects, technology challenges, and to lead in advanced troubleshooting. Responsibilities includes, inter alia, the planning, implementation,
engineering and architecture of mission-critical Server infrastructure core systems and services, to build technical capabilities, create
innovative solutions and to uncover new workloads that can be migrated to the Azure Cloud

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Server System/s Operation and Optimization:

  • Ensure the achievement of SLA targets for minimizing downtime in order to create resilient Server Infrastructure.
  • Management and maintenance of all Server systems, Active Directory systems, Virtual Platforms, and cloud services in use across Massmart.
  • Improve Shared Services capabilities by:
  • Providing 3rd line support
  • Analyzing incidents or requests and handling escalations of unresolved complex issues
  • Ensure that all Server systems meet the requirements for Disaster Recovery planning

Employee billable utilization and service management

  • Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:
  • Ensuring that all billable work hours are fully accounted for by available Server team members
  • Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
  • Presenting and implementing innovation solutions
  • Identifying opportunity to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering
  • Maintain strict adherence to all Billing processes and procedures
  • Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and ensure that all project deadlines are met.

Cost Management

  • Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the Server stream.
  • Prepare Server project budgets for planning purposes.
  • Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:
  • Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations
  • Projects are delivered on time.
  • Produce Cost Variance reports for reporting and tracking purposes
  • Strict adherence to Cost controls when implementing Projects to ensure that budget variances are pre-authorised in terms of existing governance and Financial policies.

Human Capital Management

  • Coach & Build the capacity of the Server team members through monitoring of work allocation, training for effectiveness, assisting with performance planning & evaluation.
  • Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc
    Strategic Planning
  • Participate in the Strategic planning process by highlighting areas that require improvement.
  • Manage the lifecycle roadmap of Server H/W and software to ensure support and license compliance – annually with a 1-2 year forward view.
  • Collaborate with System Architects to drive innovation and digitization within the business.
  • Ensure that inputs for the Disaster Recovery Plans are updated annually for the IT Infrastructure workstream

Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

  • Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.
  • Advanced Technology Certification on the Server Stack, Virtualization and Cloud Technologies is compulsory.
    o VMWare – VCP
    o Microsoft MCSA
    o MCITP
  • Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:
    o Nutanix NCP
    o ITIL Foundation Certification
  • 6 to 8 working experience of which at least 3 to 5 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.
  • knowledge and experience in: Supporting a complex server, storage and windows infrastructure environment ranging from 400
  • 1000+ Servers
  • Server-based Networking, DNS and TCP/IP
  • Managing a large-scale Active Directory Infrastructure 2012 R2 to 2019 with Server Core.
  • Virtualization and management of VMware, Hyper-V and Nutanix HCI platform Clusters
  • Experience in WSUS and SCCM/SCOM 2012 – 2016 and OMS
  • Understanding of failover cluster concepts and technologies
  • Azure Platform and O365 Workloads and Services
  • Managing MS Exchange users and mailboxes
  • Technical writing experience for documenting processes and procedures
  • Scripting (PowerShell; VBScript; Java Scripting)
  • Knowledge of Backup and Recovery concepts using tools like Veeam, EMC and ExaGrid HCI Backup Appliance and 3 Tier
    backup strategy.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft MCSA
  • MCITP
  • VMWare – VCP
  • DNS
  • Tcp/Ip
  • Complex Server
  • Storage
  • Windows Infrastructure environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

