Server Engineer II at Massmart

Summary: The Server Engineer (Level 2) is a high-end technical role with oversight responsibility for leading complex projects, technology challenges, and to lead in advanced troubleshooting. Responsibilities includes, inter alia, the planning, implementation,

engineering and architecture of mission-critical Server infrastructure core systems and services, to build technical capabilities, create

innovative solutions and to uncover new workloads that can be migrated to the Azure Cloud

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Server System/s Operation and Optimization:

Ensure the achievement of SLA targets for minimizing downtime in order to create resilient Server Infrastructure.

Management and maintenance of all Server systems, Active Directory systems, Virtual Platforms, and cloud services in use across Massmart.

Improve Shared Services capabilities by:

Providing 3rd line support

Analyzing incidents or requests and handling escalations of unresolved complex issues

Ensure that all Server systems meet the requirements for Disaster Recovery planning

Employee billable utilization and service management

Manage Capacity Utilisation and service delivery by:

Ensuring that all billable work hours are fully accounted for by available Server team members

Ensuring that Customer expectations and services provided are managed in terms of existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Presenting and implementing innovation solutions

Identifying opportunity to automate repetitive tasks and to reduce call volumes, save time and improve the overall service offering

Maintain strict adherence to all Billing processes and procedures

Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and ensure that all project deadlines are met.

Cost Management

Provide inputs into the Financial plan and budget for the Server stream.

Prepare Server project budgets for planning purposes.

Control Project Cost Variances by ensuring that:

Project costs are managed against time and resource allocations

Projects are delivered on time.

Produce Cost Variance reports for reporting and tracking purposes

Strict adherence to Cost controls when implementing Projects to ensure that budget variances are pre-authorised in terms of existing governance and Financial policies.

Human Capital Management

Coach & Build the capacity of the Server team members through monitoring of work allocation, training for effectiveness, assisting with performance planning & evaluation.

Continuously strive to develop the skills and knowledge of self and others; for example, sharing reference material; presenting in innovation and team training sessions etc

Strategic Planning

Strategic Planning Participate in the Strategic planning process by highlighting areas that require improvement.

Manage the lifecycle roadmap of Server H/W and software to ensure support and license compliance – annually with a 1-2 year forward view.

Collaborate with System Architects to drive innovation and digitization within the business.

Ensure that inputs for the Disaster Recovery Plans are updated annually for the IT Infrastructure workstream

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma, in Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Information Technology, Systems Engineering or related qualification.

Advanced Technology Certification on the Server Stack, Virtualization and Cloud Technologies is compulsory.

o VMWare – VCP

o Microsoft MCSA

o MCITP

Additional certification would be beneficial but not compulsory:

o Nutanix NCP

o ITIL Foundation Certification

6 to 8 working experience of which at least 3 to 5 years should be at a senior engineer level or higher.

knowledge and experience in: Supporting a complex server, storage and windows infrastructure environment ranging from 400

1000+ Servers

Server-based Networking, DNS and TCP/IP

Managing a large-scale Active Directory Infrastructure 2012 R2 to 2019 with Server Core.

Virtualization and management of VMware, Hyper-V and Nutanix HCI platform Clusters

Experience in WSUS and SCCM/SCOM 2012 – 2016 and OMS

Understanding of failover cluster concepts and technologies

Azure Platform and O365 Workloads and Services

Managing MS Exchange users and mailboxes

Technical writing experience for documenting processes and procedures

Scripting (PowerShell; VBScript; Java Scripting)

Knowledge of Backup and Recovery concepts using tools like Veeam, EMC and ExaGrid HCI Backup Appliance and 3 Tier

backup strategy.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft MCSA

MCITP

VMWare – VCP

DNS

Tcp/Ip

Complex Server

Storage

Windows Infrastructure environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

