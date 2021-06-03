Service Technician – Generators

MAIN PURPOSE

Provide a Technical Service to all customers contracting with the company

Reporting on the Operational aspects of the Installation/Service and Production department of the company.

Ensure that production/service milestones are met.

Assist with all External/Internal Admin and Sales functions

Be active in the implementation and maintenance of the ISO QMS.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant Mechatronics , Electrical Instrumentation, Electrical Engineering or equivalent Qualification

3-5 years’ experience in electrical generation field.

Technician experience will be an added value.

Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge

Basic understanding of industrial communication protocols. (Modbus, serial, Ethernet, etc.)

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide 24 hour technical support for the Generator Set Division:

Telephonic support for customers and sales staff.

Identify / diagnose generator problems telephonically in conjunction with the preceding item.

On-site support for Customers and Sales staff.

Site meetings.

Problem evaluation on specific applications where equipment is used.

Ensure skills transfer to develop a fully independent technical team. Create an environment where effective interaction with the Field Service Team and Technical Production staff is conducive to develop depth within the Technical Services Field.

General understanding of electrical schematic diagrams with the capability to analyse and/or mark up of red lines.

Set up and testing of generator set solutions on the factory floor or site installation.

Attend to breakdowns or commissioning on site as and when required – This may require travel away from home, after hours and also sleeping away from home. (having a valid passport would be a bonus)

Receive, analyse and report of faulty Generator sets.

Report to the client in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.

Prepare and submitting warranty claims.

Keep record of all warranty claims.

Make technical recommendations to improve manufacturing processes and improving product reliability.

Liaison with customer-appointed DB/Switchboard Sub-contractors where Generators has to control remote-mounted switchgear in their DBs. This involves ensuring that the correct switchgear peripherals are supplied by others, and also the design and provision of the remote control wiring diagrams to such Subcontractors in order to tie up with Generator’s control systems. This is particularly applicable in MV switchgear installations.

Fault finding and repairs on site in the event of a generator failure where support will also be given by the Field Services department.

Projects

Manage Operational aspects of new/old projects, namely:

Execution of Commissioning on site.

Mechanical/Warranty repairs.

Attend site meetings.

Book of FAT with Client.

Keep record of all Workshop Testing on file and electronically.

Update digital record on company drive.

Procurement

Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures.

Track status and progress of orders in order to resolve technical issues.

Assist and Verifying the correctness of technical and commercial documentation.

Be active in driving cost down for buyout items.

Ensure that purchase orders and Supplier Invoices correspond.

Monthly Reports

Compile KPI Consolidated report information and upload to QMS.

Update Health and Safety records and Report to Group H&S Manager.

Report to the Engineering Team Leader and Project Manager any forecasted project delays due to technical issues.

Desired Skills:

electrical generation field

technical maintenance on industrial generators

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position