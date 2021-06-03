Site Segment Buyer at Standard Profil

Purpose of role:
- Improve site competitiveness through indirect material and services cost reductions in liaison with Group organization and targets
Key Performance Areas:
- Responsible for all plant indirect purchasing
- Negotiating with suppliers on payment terms and periods
- Negotiating and Supplier Contracts formulation and Management
- Defines and implements technical/re-sourcing/logistics/ materials activities in line with company objectives and budget requirements
- Daily Coordination and tracking of purchase requisitions on SAP System
- Obtaining quotes from suppliers in a 3×3 quote system and placing orders on time
- Tracking the delivery status of each product/service
- Following and participating purchasing process improvement actions.
- Supports the commodity organization (Segment Leaders) to reach the site negotiation objectives
- Drives in front of the P-25 material productivity actions and brings suppliers in, in line with budget timing
- Monitors Supplier Performance & Relationship wherever assigned the Role of Key Account Purchasing (KAP) for a given supplier, when not covered by Group Commodity organization
- Build up the site budget together with the site Purchasing manager and in liaison with the Segment Leaders
- Ensure coverage of logistics protocols for all bought out parts
- Strictly apply the rules of Supplier Integration axis Standards (internal referential, certifications, procedures, purchasing tools, information systems)
Skills required:
- Strong SAP Knowledge essential
- Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in negotiation methods and ability to analyze a negotiation
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Proficiency in MS Excel, Ms PowerPoint and ERP knowledge will be an asset
- Demonstrated ability to think and act strategically
- Experience working in a large, complex organization (i.e. ability to operate independently and under pressure, to perform multiple concurrent tasks and responsibilities, and to deal with changing priorities, while maintaining personal effectiveness)
- Valid driving license
Education, Experience
- Diploma or degree preferably in Procurement, buying, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering
- 4-5 years relevant experience in buying related to transportation, packaging, facility services (maintenance, cleaning, security, catering), Forklifts
- MS Office, Excel advanced
- Working Knowledge of SAP System preferred
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP
- MS Office (Excel
- AUTOMOTIVE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Standard Profil is one of the largest automotive sealing systems manufacturers in Europe and is the supplier of the highest volume cars across many OEMs. The company has production sites in Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, Morocco, China, South Africa and Mexico. We are passionate, innovative and committed to excellence.
We are looking for like-minded individuals for the following position, location Cape Town, South Africa.