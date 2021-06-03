SKA Science Regional Centre (SRC) Lead (Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in the Western cape is looking to hire a SKA Science Regional Centre (SRC) Lead on a Contract basis to lead the development of the South African Science Regional Centre (SRC) from concept to an operational facility that meets national and international requirements pertaining to the SKA telescope and respective science.

Requirements



Minimum Education Required:

A degree or higher in Engineering, Computer Science, or related applied sciences

Minimum work experience required:

At least 10 years’ experience in the implementation of complex distribute high performance computing systems, from hardware, platform, software and service perspectives.

In addition, at least 5 years’ experience in developing and managing IT systems development teams

Experience in developing computing systems for scientific use.

Desirable Education and qualifications:

A Master’s degree in applied sciences, engineering, management, or related inter-disciplinary areas.

Knowledge of portfolio, program and project management practices

Knowledge of systems engineering practices

Knowledge of operations management and related practice.



