Software Engineer

What are you looking for in your next position? Commitment to code quality? An environment that actually wants open discussion, different perspectives and input from people as curious and passionate about coding as you are? Somewhere you can keep growing and learning? Oh, and you probably want to ship your code, preferably often, right? If so, we might be the right place for you.

Our client has developed a field sales app with a growing international customer base serving thousands of daily active users. We are looking for our next software engineer to help us scale this product to meet the big hairy (possibly crazy) long term goal of being a billion-dollar company.

We are currently building using .NET, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and SQL Server AWS helps us keep things running smoothly in the cloud. However, we are open to change and would value someone with different experience to bring fresh arguments for other ways of thinking and building to improve our problem solving and solution finding.

What you will be doing

Work closely with the product team to add features that delight our customers

Develop and maintain user interfaces, architecture and APIs

Design, implement and test in an Agile environment

Investigate problem areas and provide innovative recommendations for improvement

Work with the rest of the R&D team to keep improving how we develop, what we develop and why we do so

What we need

We are looking for someone with 4 – 6 years of experience who has a BSc, BEng or similar degree with computer science as a primary focus and who has:

Hands-on experience in working with technologies like .NET, ASP.NET, Entity Framework, SQL Server, JavaScript

Experience with Scrum/ Agile development methodologies

Good communications skills (Yes. We know…. but we do need people who can speak up when they think we are doing the wrong thing and help us understand their perspective.)

Can work in a team (Again. We know… but this is a team kinda business and we work together.)

Grit, drive and a lets-get-this-done attitude

What’s in it for you?

Competitive salary and benefits package

Being respected as part of a team that has a measurable and direct impact on success across the globe

A challenging and fun work environment that prioritizes learning and development, as well as action

A comfortable WFH policy and equally comfortable office in Stellenbosch that offers in-house barista, daily lunches, and daily Team Fortress gaming with colleagues

Desired Skills:

.net

software engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position