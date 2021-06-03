Software Tester
Purpose of the role:
The main purpose of this position is to take responsibility for the testing of Software /Hardware/
Mobile applications and the implementation of test methodologies and processes. This includes the
compilation and creation of Test plans, Test Cases from the design Documentation.
Minimum requirements:
ISTQB Foundation Certificate
Basic SQL Administration
Software Testing
Web/Mobile Testing
Responsibilities:
Compilation of Test Cases. Document Test Results, Perform Execution Testing and defect Reporting.
Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and
technical specifications.
Ensure the execution of test cases is correct, and document the process if new functionality has been
added. Test Cases should always be updated when existing processes have been.
Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offering of the company.
Documenting defects in TFS, Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes in a timely
manner.
Testers are responsible for Completion Reports at end of every project as well as documented Test
Results.
To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given
time frame.
Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues. Verify post development bug fixes.
Providing status update to Test Manager on Tasks.
Scope Effort and Update TFS Systems Accordingly.
Escalate risk Items to Test Manager.
Testers are responsible to ensure the hardware assigned to them is in a working condition at all times
Testers need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their Test
environment should be setup before they commence a project
To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.
To apply for this opportunity with market leader company and join a dynamic team, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB Foundation
- SQL
- Web Testing
- Mobile Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric