Software Tester

Purpose of the role:

The main purpose of this position is to take responsibility for the testing of Software /Hardware/

Mobile applications and the implementation of test methodologies and processes. This includes the

compilation and creation of Test plans, Test Cases from the design Documentation.

Minimum requirements:

ISTQB Foundation Certificate

Basic SQL Administration

Software Testing

Web/Mobile Testing

Responsibilities:

Compilation of Test Cases. Document Test Results, Perform Execution Testing and defect Reporting.

Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and

technical specifications.

Ensure the execution of test cases is correct, and document the process if new functionality has been

added. Test Cases should always be updated when existing processes have been.

Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offering of the company.

Documenting defects in TFS, Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes in a timely

manner.

Testers are responsible for Completion Reports at end of every project as well as documented Test

Results.

To complete any other task or duty that Management may reasonably expect of you within the given

time frame.

Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues. Verify post development bug fixes.

Providing status update to Test Manager on Tasks.

Scope Effort and Update TFS Systems Accordingly.

Escalate risk Items to Test Manager.

Testers are responsible to ensure the hardware assigned to them is in a working condition at all times

Testers need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their Test

environment should be setup before they commence a project

To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.

To apply for this opportunity with market leader company and join a dynamic team, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

ISTQB Foundation

SQL

Web Testing

Mobile Testing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

