Solar Sales Consultant at Private

Jun 3, 2021

Solar Sales Consultant

Solar Sales Consultant required for a Client based in Ballito – KZN

Requirements
Previous Sales experience in Solar Products (Inverters and Solar Panels)
Own vehicle
Should leave in a 30km radius of Ballito
Hunter mentality
New business development experience
Good technical understanding of Solar/ Renewable energy products

Desired Skills:

  • Solar Sales Experience
  • Renewable Energy Products

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

