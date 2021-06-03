Solar Sales Consultant at Private

Solar Sales Consultant
Solar Sales Consultant required for a Client based in Ballito – KZN
Requirements
Previous Sales experience in Solar Products (Inverters and Solar Panels)
Own vehicle
Should leave in a 30km radius of Ballito
Hunter mentality
New business development experience
Good technical understanding of Solar/ Renewable energy products
Desired Skills:
- Solar Sales Experience
- Renewable Energy Products
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
