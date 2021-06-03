Solar Sales Consultant at Private

Solar Sales Consultant

Solar Sales Consultant required for a Client based in Ballito – KZN

Requirements

Previous Sales experience in Solar Products (Inverters and Solar Panels)

Own vehicle

Should leave in a 30km radius of Ballito

Hunter mentality

New business development experience

Good technical understanding of Solar/ Renewable energy products

Desired Skills:

Solar Sales Experience

Renewable Energy Products

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Solar Sales Consultant

Solar Sales Consultant required for a Client based in Ballito – KZN

Requirements

Previous Sales experience in Solar Products (Inverters and Solar Panels)

Own vehicle

Should leave in a 30km radius of Ballito

Hunter mentality

New business development experience

Good technical understanding of Solar/ Renewable energy products

Learn more/Apply for this position