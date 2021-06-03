Solution Architect – Networks at O’Brien Recruitment

As a recognized networks authority, the Solution Architect collaborates in network architecture standards & controls and creates the architecture for the target environments to deliver network architectures into the head office, stores, DC and other operational environments. Extensive subject matter knowledge of network architecture and design is essential. The solution architect will collaborate closely with the network engineer team as well as the platforms, security and technology architect.

Education

CompTIA A+, at least CCNP Enterprise or similar network certification

Experience

10+ years Working experience within the IT industry

5+ Full experience and knowledge about the OSI Layer

5+ Experience with IT projects from a network and infrastructure architecture and design perspective (SDLC)

5+ Experience in solution architectures, network analysis and design methodologies

3+ years Proven experience with network design in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premise

3+ years Experience in implementing and using EA tools and EA meta-model definition (ARIS Preferable/ or Sparx Enterprise Architect)

2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes

Knowledge and skills

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills with attention to detail

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship-building skills

Excellent organization and facilitation skills

Develop proposals and marketing materials and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Learn more/Apply for this position