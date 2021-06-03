Solutions Specialist at IoT.nxt

The primary mission of the Solutions Specialist is to increase IoT Products/Offering/Solution sales by designing complex IoT Offerings or Solutions based on customer insights, market research and continuous improvement across either, multiple IoT Products, or focussed on a Offering or Solution depending on size and complexity.

Responsibilities:

Lead the end to end design of Industry Offerings/Solutions integrating our core platform components, custom developed extensions and features as well as device integration to deliver a seamlessly integrated offering/solution.

Align Offering/Solution features and capabilities with core product roadmap.

Lead the delivery of client Proof of Concepts, Proof of Value and delivery projects.

Provide [URL Removed] Offering/Solution training to customers, partners and resellers.

Continuously improve Offerings and Solution to appeal to customer’s changing needs and differentiate our market position.

Plan and modify solutions and offerings to meet client needs.

Desired Skills:

IoT

pre sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

