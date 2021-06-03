Solutions Specialist at IoT.nxt

The primary mission of the Solutions Specialist is to increase IoT Products/Offering/Solution sales by designing complex IoT Offerings or Solutions based on customer insights, market research and continuous improvement across either, multiple IoT Products, or focussed on a Offering or Solution depending on size and complexity.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the end to end design of Industry Offerings/Solutions integrating our core platform components, custom developed extensions and features as well as device integration to deliver a seamlessly integrated offering/solution.
- Align Offering/Solution features and capabilities with core product roadmap.
- Lead the delivery of client Proof of Concepts, Proof of Value and delivery projects.
- Provide [URL Removed] Offering/Solution training to customers, partners and resellers.
- Continuously improve Offerings and Solution to appeal to customer’s changing needs and differentiate our market position.
- Plan and modify solutions and offerings to meet client needs.
Desired Skills:
- IoT
- pre sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years