Solutions Specialist at IoT.nxt

Jun 3, 2021

The primary mission of the Solutions Specialist is to increase IoT Products/Offering/Solution sales by designing complex IoT Offerings or Solutions based on customer insights, market research and continuous improvement across either, multiple IoT Products, or focussed on a Offering or Solution depending on size and complexity.

Responsibilities:

  • Lead the end to end design of Industry Offerings/Solutions integrating our core platform components, custom developed extensions and features as well as device integration to deliver a seamlessly integrated offering/solution.
  • Align Offering/Solution features and capabilities with core product roadmap.
  • Lead the delivery of client Proof of Concepts, Proof of Value and delivery projects.
  • Provide [URL Removed] Offering/Solution training to customers, partners and resellers.
  • Continuously improve Offerings and Solution to appeal to customer’s changing needs and differentiate our market position.
  • Plan and modify solutions and offerings to meet client needs.

Desired Skills:

  • IoT
  • pre sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position