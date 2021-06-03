SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: ORDERS 12 MTHS CONTRACT

Jun 3, 2021

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: ORDERS

12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: PRETORIA

MONTHLY SALARY: R 14 485.00

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To contribute to the provision of a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective to supply chain management services in line with the enabling regulations of the government.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Grade 12/ Matric
  • Certificate or Diploma in Purchasing/ Logistics or Business administration
  • 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
  • An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

  1. Ordering/ purchasing of goods and services

  2. Create, fax/mail computerised order (LOGIS)

  3. Capture generated orders on the iqual database.

  4. Maintenance of equal database

  5. Liaison with suppliers and end users

  6. Informed end users about expected deliveries

  7. Communicate with external vendors

  8. Record keeping and filing.

  9. Numerically filed procurement advices

  10. Numerically filed a copy of orders

  11. Forwadered documentation to Transit

  12. Ad hoc task.

  13. Completed tasks as and when required.

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge

  • Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
  • SCM process and procedures
  • Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations

Skills

  • Good verbal and written communication
  • Interpersonal skill
  • Computer literacy
  • Self driven and innovative
  • Ability to work under pressure

Personal Attributes

  • Reliable
  • Honest
  • Enjoy working in a team
  • Tolerance

Desired Skills:

  • Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
  • Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act
  • Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) Treasury Regulations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position