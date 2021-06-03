SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: ORDERS 12 MTHS CONTRACT

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: ORDERS
12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: PRETORIA
MONTHLY SALARY: R 14 485.00
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To contribute to the provision of a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective to supply chain management services in line with the enabling regulations of the government.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/ Matric
- Certificate or Diploma in Purchasing/ Logistics or Business administration
- 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
-
Ordering/ purchasing of goods and services
-
Create, fax/mail computerised order (LOGIS)
- Capture generated orders on the iqual database.
-
Maintenance of equal database
-
Liaison with suppliers and end users
-
Informed end users about expected deliveries
-
Communicate with external vendors
-
Record keeping and filing.
-
Numerically filed procurement advices
- Numerically filed a copy of orders
-
Forwadered documentation to Transit
-
Ad hoc task.
-
Completed tasks as and when required.
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge
- Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
- SCM process and procedures
- Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations
Skills
- Good verbal and written communication
- Interpersonal skill
- Computer literacy
- Self driven and innovative
- Ability to work under pressure
Personal Attributes
- Reliable
- Honest
- Enjoy working in a team
- Tolerance
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
- Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act
- Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) Treasury Regulations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma