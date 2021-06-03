SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGMENT PRACTITIONER – PAYMENTS CLERK 12 MTHS CONTRACT

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PRACTITIONER: PAYMENTS CLERK
12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: PRETORIA
- DURATION: 12 months contract
- MONTHLY SALARY: R 14 485.00
- CLOSING DATE: 15 June 2021
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To administer DST supplier database.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/ NQF Level 4
- Certificate or Diploma in Purchasing/ Logistics or Business administration
- 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
Knowledge essential for this role
- Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
- SCM process and procedures
- Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS
- Capture payments on logis and BAS
- Verify invoice against the order
- Payment done within 30 days after the receipts of the invoice
Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier
- Compile monthly reconciliation with contracted services providers
- Compare the reconciliation with the actual invoice received to ensure that the correct amount are paid to the service providers
Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system).
- Capture supplier banking details on both Logis and BAS.
- Verify the banking details that are used by service providers
Update the Accrual report.
- Check the accrual report and ensure that invoices are paid.
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Skills
- Good verbal and written communication
- Interpersonal skill
- Computer literacy
- Self driven and innovative
- Ability to work under pressure
Personal Attributes
- Reliable
- Honest
- Enjoy working in a team
- Tolerance
Desired Skills:
- Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA) Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) Treasury Regulations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma