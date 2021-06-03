SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGMENT PRACTITIONER – PAYMENTS CLERK 12 MTHS CONTRACT

LOCATION: PRETORIA

DURATION: 12 months contract

MONTHLY SALARY: R 14 485.00

CLOSING DATE: 15 June 2021

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To administer DST supplier database.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12/ NQF Level 4

Certificate or Diploma in Purchasing/ Logistics or Business administration

2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment

An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

Knowledge essential for this role

Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS

SCM process and procedures

Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS

Capture payments on logis and BAS

Verify invoice against the order

Payment done within 30 days after the receipts of the invoice

Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier

Compile monthly reconciliation with contracted services providers

Compare the reconciliation with the actual invoice received to ensure that the correct amount are paid to the service providers

Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system).

Capture supplier banking details on both Logis and BAS.

Verify the banking details that are used by service providers

Update the Accrual report.

Check the accrual report and ensure that invoices are paid.

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Skills

Good verbal and written communication

Interpersonal skill

Computer literacy

Self driven and innovative

Ability to work under pressure

Personal Attributes

Reliable

Honest

Enjoy working in a team

Tolerance

