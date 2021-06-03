Technical Sales Representative at Drake International

Our national client that specialises in storage systems for the engineering and automotive manufacturing sectors is looking for a high energy, sales focused, target driven individual to join their team. Requirements:
- Matric
- Valid Drivers Licence with own car
- Minimum 3yrs external sales experience in a technical environment is required
Responsibilities:
- Inititating, planning and excuting sales calls
- Servicing and expanding existing customer base
- Achieving sales budgets
- Negotiating pricing with customers
- New business development
- Project management
- Quotations
PresentableSelf motivatedTarget DrivenGood communication skills
About The Employer:
Drake International