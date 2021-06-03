Technical Sales Representative at Drake International

Jun 3, 2021

Our national client that specialises in storage systems for the engineering and automotive manufacturing sectors is looking for a high energy, sales focused, target driven individual to join their team. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Valid Drivers Licence with own car
  • Minimum 3yrs external sales experience in a technical environment is required

Responsibilities:

  • Inititating, planning and excuting sales calls
  • Servicing and expanding existing customer base
  • Achieving sales budgets
  • Negotiating pricing with customers
  • New business development
  • Project management
  • Quotations

PresentableSelf motivatedTarget DrivenGood communication skills

About The Employer:

Drake International

