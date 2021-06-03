Temporary Toolmaker (injection moulding)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Ensure maximum availability of tooling to produce at the required cycle time and quality level

MAIN MISSIONS AND RESULTS:

Provide assistance to Production for tooling related tasks and to ensure that practices and procedures are implemented to firms standards.

Validate new tooling (Run at Rate)

Contribute to the improvement of tooling standards

Manage tooling modifications

Train the operators on the safe operation of new tooling/equipment and provide them with the necessary instructions

Manage Engineer Change Requests resulting in tooling modifications

Ensure that tooling and equipment conforms to the Group’s Health, Safety & Environmental Standards

Propose and implement continuous productivity and quality improvement actions

Prepare and maintain the integrity of tooling documentation

Apply Group standards under the firms Excellence System, as well as other internal and industry standards.

Maintenance of tooling and related equipment

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant formal qualification – qualified as a Toolmaker

Minimum 3 years experience in an Plastic Injection Moulding environment

Automotive experience would be advantageous

Applicants must be willing to work shifts

