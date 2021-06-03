Transformation Coordinator at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to provide expertise, coordination and administrative service to support the Merchants Transformation projects and initiatives.

BBBEE Administration

Manages company’s BBBEE scorecard, conducts gap analysis and optimizes opportunities to maximize BBBEE score

Coordinates the development and implementation of respective BBBEE pillars plans in consultation with the subject matter experts

Updates and maintains the BBBEE system for all the pillars, including capturing records, generating reports and managing all relevant data

Monitors and tracks performance of each element of the scorecard in terms of the spending patterns, targeted beneficiaries and highlights areas necessitating intervention

Assumes responsibility for overall reporting, obtaining, coordinating and administering all documentation for BBBEE audits

Facilitates compliance engagements with subject matter experts, suppliers, enterprise development and socio-economic development beneficiaries

Provides transformation reporting support to Business Units and Business Development as per the clients requirements

Serves a Secretariat for the BBBEE Committee, coordinates meetings, taking minutes and follow through on key deliverables

Perform other administrative tasks in support of Transformation Initiatives including maintaining the Transformation calendar

Employment Equity Co-ordination

Coordinates the consultation sessions with required parties for the development and review of the EE plan

Prepares the company’s annual EE report for timeous submission to the Department of Labour

Profiles the overall workforce by developing and maintaining accurate data in respect of all employment equity demographics, categories by job title and occupational category in order to determine the degree of representation, variances relative to targets, EE Plan and EAP

Serves as Secretary for the EE Forum, Coordinates meetings, takes minutes and follow up on key deliverables

Reports on progress towards the achievements of the EE Plan, including monitoring workforce movements: recruitment, promotions, terminations and skills development

Coordinates transformation initiatives, including disability, diversity and inclusion and report on progress.

Co-ordinates training and knowledge-transfer events

Develops positive relationships with external providers and officials

Assists in preparing the DD Group Social and Ethics Committee Report

Apprises the EE Committee of any concerns regarding possible discriminatory practices

Skills Development / Sustainable Development Administration

Provides support in gathering, collating and analyzing all data relating to skills development initiatives

Assist in preparing all data relevant to Workplace Skills Plans (WSP) and Annual Training Reports (ATR)

Validates and maintains skills development scorecards in consultation with the subject matter experts

Provides administrative support for people and planet initiatives, as well as alignment towards 1SO 14001 standards

Performs other administrative tasks in support of Transformation, People and Planet initiatives

Desired Skills:

oral and written communication

attention to detail

customer service orientation

teamwork

diversity management

analysis

planning and organising

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

performance bonus

