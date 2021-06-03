Transformation Coordinator at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to provide expertise, coordination and administrative service to support the Merchants Transformation projects and initiatives.
BBBEE Administration
- Manages company’s BBBEE scorecard, conducts gap analysis and optimizes opportunities to maximize BBBEE score
- Coordinates the development and implementation of respective BBBEE pillars plans in consultation with the subject matter experts
- Updates and maintains the BBBEE system for all the pillars, including capturing records, generating reports and managing all relevant data
- Monitors and tracks performance of each element of the scorecard in terms of the spending patterns, targeted beneficiaries and highlights areas necessitating intervention
- Assumes responsibility for overall reporting, obtaining, coordinating and administering all documentation for BBBEE audits
- Facilitates compliance engagements with subject matter experts, suppliers, enterprise development and socio-economic development beneficiaries
- Provides transformation reporting support to Business Units and Business Development as per the clients requirements
- Serves a Secretariat for the BBBEE Committee, coordinates meetings, taking minutes and follow through on key deliverables
- Perform other administrative tasks in support of Transformation Initiatives including maintaining the Transformation calendar
Employment Equity Co-ordination
- Coordinates the consultation sessions with required parties for the development and review of the EE plan
- Prepares the company’s annual EE report for timeous submission to the Department of Labour
- Profiles the overall workforce by developing and maintaining accurate data in respect of all employment equity demographics, categories by job title and occupational category in order to determine the degree of representation, variances relative to targets, EE Plan and EAP
- Serves as Secretary for the EE Forum, Coordinates meetings, takes minutes and follow up on key deliverables
- Reports on progress towards the achievements of the EE Plan, including monitoring workforce movements: recruitment, promotions, terminations and skills development
- Coordinates transformation initiatives, including disability, diversity and inclusion and report on progress.
- Co-ordinates training and knowledge-transfer events
- Develops positive relationships with external providers and officials
- Assists in preparing the DD Group Social and Ethics Committee Report
- Apprises the EE Committee of any concerns regarding possible discriminatory practices
Skills Development / Sustainable Development Administration
- Provides support in gathering, collating and analyzing all data relating to skills development initiatives
- Assist in preparing all data relevant to Workplace Skills Plans (WSP) and Annual Training Reports (ATR)
- Validates and maintains skills development scorecards in consultation with the subject matter experts
- Provides administrative support for people and planet initiatives, as well as alignment towards 1SO 14001 standards
- Performs other administrative tasks in support of Transformation, People and Planet initiatives
Desired Skills:
- oral and written communication
- attention to detail
- customer service orientation
- teamwork
- diversity management
- analysis
- planning and organising
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- performance bonus