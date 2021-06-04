Agile Master

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Agile Master to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8+ Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Minimum qualifications required:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

In depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

Certification as Scrum Master

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM) Advantageous)

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and add value to project and customers.

Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding.

Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

Guiding the team on how to get the most out of selforganization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”.

Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

Removing impediments or guiding the team to

remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem solving.

Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the current status/performance of the team.

Supporting the Business Product Owner, especially with respect to the process of grooming the product backlog and ensuring more mature stories are created.

Assists with project and team coordination tasks when required.

Technical/Functional Skills:

Previous exposure to development of Mobile applications as an Agile Master.

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies.

Willingness to learn and grow with the team.

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc).

Desired Skills:

JIRA

Confluence

PMP

Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

