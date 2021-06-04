Agile Master -Finance application

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Years of experience: 5+ Years
Level of Experience: Advanced
min qualification required:
- In depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
- Knowledge and or experience of/with the SAP Technical/Functional modules (Very Advantageous)
- Certification as Scrum Master(essential)
- Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
- Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- SAP FI/CO (Advantageous)
Tasks and responsibilities:
-
Guiding the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and add value to project and customers. Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding.
-
Collaborate with Product Owners, feature teams and
colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Give structure to workshops and meetings to help lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.
-
Guiding the team on how to get the most out of selforganization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”. Assessing the Agile maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.
-
Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment.
Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem solving.
-
Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the current status/performance of the team. Supporting the Business Product Owner, especially with respect to the process of grooming the product backlog. Pointing data quality issues out, and facilitating them being fixed – arriving at more mature stories will be key.
-
Providing support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example. Assist with project- and team coordination tasks when needed.
Technical/Functional skills:
- Coach roles performed with Feature teams and Product/Sub-Product environment.
A good understanding of IT projects, maintenance,operations.Previous exposure to an Agile Master, Scrum Master, Agile
- Manage a technical team using the AGILE methodology (Support and Coaching sessions/training will be provided, interaction with other Agile masters and Community of Practice will be provided)
- Willingness to learn and grow with the team.
- Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
- Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
- Certification for SAP Technical/Functional modules are not required, but previous exposure to those modules would be advantageous. A strong understanding of infrastructure and applications and connectivity are however required – even if obtained on other IT environments.
Let’s get those applications across…!
Desired Skills:
- solid agile/scrum master experience
- good understanding of IT projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years