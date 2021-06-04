Agile Master -Finance application

Jun 4, 2021

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 5+ Years

Level of Experience: Advanced

min qualification required:

  • In depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
  • Knowledge and or experience of/with the SAP Technical/Functional modules (Very Advantageous)
  • Certification as Scrum Master(essential)
  • Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
  • Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
  • SAP FI/CO (Advantageous)

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Guiding the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and add value to project and customers. Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding.

  • Collaborate with Product Owners, feature teams and

colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Give structure to workshops and meetings to help lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

  • Guiding the team on how to get the most out of selforganization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”. Assessing the Agile maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

  • Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem solving.

  • Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the current status/performance of the team. Supporting the Business Product Owner, especially with respect to the process of grooming the product backlog. Pointing data quality issues out, and facilitating them being fixed – arriving at more mature stories will be key.

  • Providing support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example. Assist with project- and team coordination tasks when needed.

Technical/Functional skills:

  • Coach roles performed with Feature teams and Product/Sub-Product environment.

A good understanding of IT projects, maintenance,operations.Previous exposure to an Agile Master, Scrum Master, Agile

  • Manage a technical team using the AGILE methodology (Support and Coaching sessions/training will be provided, interaction with other Agile masters and Community of Practice will be provided)
  • Willingness to learn and grow with the team.
  • Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
  • Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)
  • Certification for SAP Technical/Functional modules are not required, but previous exposure to those modules would be advantageous. A strong understanding of infrastructure and applications and connectivity are however required – even if obtained on other IT environments.

Let’s get those applications across…!

Desired Skills:

  • solid agile/scrum master experience
  • good understanding of IT projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position