Agile Master -Finance application

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 5+ Years

Level of Experience: Advanced

min qualification required:

In depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

Knowledge and or experience of/with the SAP Technical/Functional modules (Very Advantageous)

Certification as Scrum Master(essential)

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

Knowledge of BMW, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

SAP FI/CO (Advantageous)

Tasks and responsibilities:

Guiding the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and add value to project and customers. Align within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding.

Collaborate with Product Owners, feature teams and

colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Give structure to workshops and meetings to help lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

Guiding the team on how to get the most out of selforganization teams/Agile, i.e. “closing the loop” and “getting things done”. Assessing the Agile maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

Removing impediments or guiding the team to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame with an emphasis on problem solving.

Assisting with internal and external communication and improving transparency. A key part of this will be finding a way to show the current status/performance of the team. Supporting the Business Product Owner, especially with respect to the process of grooming the product backlog. Pointing data quality issues out, and facilitating them being fixed – arriving at more mature stories will be key.

Providing support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example. Assist with project- and team coordination tasks when needed.

Technical/Functional skills:

Coach roles performed with Feature teams and Product/Sub-Product environment.

A good understanding of IT projects, maintenance,operations.Previous exposure to an Agile Master, Scrum Master, Agile

Manage a technical team using the AGILE methodology (Support and Coaching sessions/training will be provided, interaction with other Agile masters and Community of Practice will be provided)

Willingness to learn and grow with the team.

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown techniques, numerous Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Certification for SAP Technical/Functional modules are not required, but previous exposure to those modules would be advantageous. A strong understanding of infrastructure and applications and connectivity are however required – even if obtained on other IT environments.

Let’s get those applications across…!

Desired Skills:

solid agile/scrum master experience

good understanding of IT projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

