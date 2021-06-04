Application Architect

Experience and Requirements:

8 years of work experience in an IT Production environment, managing, analysing and designing Applications using the frameworks TOGAF and ITIL, of which;

o 5 years of business and IT analysis work experience; and

o 3 years of experience in Service Orientated Architecture (SOA), Enterprise Architecture tools (iServer preferred) and object-oriented design

Education Requirements

– Computer Science related degree, diploma or similar qualification

– Architecture Certificate/Experience: TOGAF

