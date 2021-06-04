Assistant Director Expenditure Planning (12 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)
- Assist with the design of the survey and enhancement of the survey template questionnaire
- Assist with training on how to complete the questionnaire etc.
- Prepare and dispatch questionnaire to national and provincial departments
- Assist with the collection of the annual STA data from relevant national and provincial departments.
Assisting with the development and maintenance systems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology
- Assist with reviewing and enhancing existing systems and processes for monitoring government investment into science and technology
- Coordinate and ensure that reports are submitted according to project plans
- Coordinate project meetings and distribute required information for the various project
Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information
Management System
- Review and provide inputs in the definitions of RIMS
- Draft the recommendation for consultation and approval
- Assist with coordination of DSTs user requirements access and provide users with technical support
- Attend bi-weekly meetings as means of monitoring the operations of the systems and participation by institutions
Administrative and logistical support
- Coordinate and provide logistical support for workshops / events such as venue, transport
- Complete the necessary supply chain management (SCM) forms, submit and liaise with Finance for procurement.
- Establish and maintain efficient and effective filing system
JOB REQUIREMENT
Qualification
- A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics Sciences / Economics/ Finance / Natural
Experience
- 3 years supervisory experience in statistical data analysis