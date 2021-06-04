ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXPENDITURE PLANNING

Jun 4, 2021

DURATION: 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

REPORTS TO DEPUTY DIRECTOR: S&T EXPENDITURE PLANNING

LOCATION: PRETORIA

SALARY: R26 000.00 PER MONTH

CLOSING DATE: 18 JUNE 2021

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • To support identification and review of instruments that will enhance understanding and analysis that support improvements in the functioning and performance of the National System of Innovation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics / Economics/ Finance / Natural Sciences
  • 3 years supervisory experience in Statistical Data Analysis

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)

  • Assist with the design of the survey and enhancement of the survey template questionnaire
  • Assist with training on how to complete the questionnaire
  • Prepare and dispatch questionnaire to national and provincial departments
  • Assist with the collection of the annual STA data from relevant national and provincial departments
  • Receive questionnaire and assist validation for completeness and accuracy
  • Analyse STA data through statistical software’s
  • Coordinate the workshop for providing report results and recommendations

Assisting with the development and maintenance systems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology

  • Assist with reviewing and enhancing existing systems and processes for monitoring government investment into science and technology
  • Coordinate and ensure that reports are submitted according to project plans
  • Coordinate project meetings and distribute required information for the various project
  • Update and maintain database systems to support STA monitoring

Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information Management System

  • Draft the recommendation for consultation and approval
  • Assist with coordination of the organisation’s user requirements access and provide users with technical support
  • Attend bi-weekly meetings as means of monitoring the operations of the systems and participation by institutions

Administrative and Logistical Support

  • Coordinate and provide logistical support for workshops / events such as venue, transport
  • Complete the necessary supply chain management (SCM) forms, submit and liaise with Finance for procurement
  • Establish and maintain efficient and effective filing system
  • Draft communiqu for internal and external stakeholders such as remind letters to relevant stakeholders
  • Develop database and maintain them

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge

  • Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies
  • Good knowledge of South Africa’s S&T policy environment
  • Understanding of the National System of Innovation, White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology, 10-year Innovation plan
  • Public Finance Management legislation.
  • Practical knowledge of government programmes for investment in research, science and technology

Skills

  • Good communication and report writing skills
  • Project management
  • Quantitative analytical skills
  • Proficiency in statistical data analysis software packages
  • Ability to understand new concepts quickly
  • Stakeholder relation
  • Research and analytical skills
  • Planning and Coordination
  • Computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint)
  • Statistical analysis skills, with proficiency in data management and relevant software packages

Personal Attributes

  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Integrity and honesty
  • Creativity

Desired Skills:

  • Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies
  • PFMA
  • Understanding of the National System of Innovation White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology
  • STATISTICAL DATA ANALYSIS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

