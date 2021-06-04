ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXPENDITURE PLANNING
DURATION: 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
REPORTS TO DEPUTY DIRECTOR: S&T EXPENDITURE PLANNING
LOCATION: PRETORIA
SALARY: R26 000.00 PER MONTH
CLOSING DATE: 18 JUNE 2021
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To support identification and review of instruments that will enhance understanding and analysis that support improvements in the functioning and performance of the National System of Innovation
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics / Economics/ Finance / Natural Sciences
- 3 years supervisory experience in Statistical Data Analysis
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)
- Assist with the design of the survey and enhancement of the survey template questionnaire
- Assist with training on how to complete the questionnaire
- Prepare and dispatch questionnaire to national and provincial departments
- Assist with the collection of the annual STA data from relevant national and provincial departments
- Receive questionnaire and assist validation for completeness and accuracy
- Analyse STA data through statistical software’s
- Coordinate the workshop for providing report results and recommendations
Assisting with the development and maintenance systems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology
- Assist with reviewing and enhancing existing systems and processes for monitoring government investment into science and technology
- Coordinate and ensure that reports are submitted according to project plans
- Coordinate project meetings and distribute required information for the various project
- Update and maintain database systems to support STA monitoring
Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information Management System
- Draft the recommendation for consultation and approval
- Assist with coordination of the organisation’s user requirements access and provide users with technical support
- Attend bi-weekly meetings as means of monitoring the operations of the systems and participation by institutions
Administrative and Logistical Support
- Coordinate and provide logistical support for workshops / events such as venue, transport
- Complete the necessary supply chain management (SCM) forms, submit and liaise with Finance for procurement
- Establish and maintain efficient and effective filing system
- Draft communiqu for internal and external stakeholders such as remind letters to relevant stakeholders
- Develop database and maintain them
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
Knowledge
- Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies
- Good knowledge of South Africa’s S&T policy environment
- Understanding of the National System of Innovation, White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology, 10-year Innovation plan
- Public Finance Management legislation.
- Practical knowledge of government programmes for investment in research, science and technology
Skills
- Good communication and report writing skills
- Project management
- Quantitative analytical skills
- Proficiency in statistical data analysis software packages
- Ability to understand new concepts quickly
- Stakeholder relation
- Research and analytical skills
- Planning and Coordination
- Computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint)
- Statistical analysis skills, with proficiency in data management and relevant software packages
Personal Attributes
- Good interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Integrity and honesty
- Creativity
Desired Skills:
- Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies
- PFMA
- Understanding of the National System of Innovation White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology
- STATISTICAL DATA ANALYSIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree