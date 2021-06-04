ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXPENDITURE PLANNING

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXPENDITURE PLANNING

DURATION: 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

REPORTS TO DEPUTY DIRECTOR: S&T EXPENDITURE PLANNING

LOCATION: PRETORIA

SALARY: R26 000.00 PER MONTH

CLOSING DATE: 18 JUNE 2021

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To support identification and review of instruments that will enhance understanding and analysis that support improvements in the functioning and performance of the National System of Innovation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics / Economics/ Finance / Natural Sciences

3 years supervisory experience in Statistical Data Analysis

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)

Assist with the design of the survey and enhancement of the survey template questionnaire

Assist with training on how to complete the questionnaire

Prepare and dispatch questionnaire to national and provincial departments

Assist with the collection of the annual STA data from relevant national and provincial departments

Receive questionnaire and assist validation for completeness and accuracy

Analyse STA data through statistical software’s

Coordinate the workshop for providing report results and recommendations

Assisting with the development and maintenance systems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology

Assist with reviewing and enhancing existing systems and processes for monitoring government investment into science and technology

Coordinate and ensure that reports are submitted according to project plans

Coordinate project meetings and distribute required information for the various project

Update and maintain database systems to support STA monitoring

Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information Management System

Draft the recommendation for consultation and approval

Assist with coordination of the organisation’s user requirements access and provide users with technical support

Attend bi-weekly meetings as means of monitoring the operations of the systems and participation by institutions

Administrative and Logistical Support

Coordinate and provide logistical support for workshops / events such as venue, transport

Complete the necessary supply chain management (SCM) forms, submit and liaise with Finance for procurement

Establish and maintain efficient and effective filing system

Draft communiqu for internal and external stakeholders such as remind letters to relevant stakeholders

Develop database and maintain them

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge

Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies

Good knowledge of South Africa’s S&T policy environment

Understanding of the National System of Innovation, White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology, 10-year Innovation plan

Public Finance Management legislation.

Practical knowledge of government programmes for investment in research, science and technology

Skills

Good communication and report writing skills

Project management

Quantitative analytical skills

Proficiency in statistical data analysis software packages

Ability to understand new concepts quickly

Stakeholder relation

Research and analytical skills

Planning and Coordination

Computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint)

Statistical analysis skills, with proficiency in data management and relevant software packages

Personal Attributes

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Integrity and honesty

Creativity

Desired Skills:

Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies

PFMA

Understanding of the National System of Innovation White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology

STATISTICAL DATA ANALYSIS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position