Automation Specialist at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in East London is currently looking to employ an Automation Specialist.

Main purpose of the position:

Responsible for the daily maintenance and operations of advanced automation systems to ensure machine reliability and continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

Programming, integration and fault finding of ABB robotic systems.

Ability to check I/O status, replace defective components and implement improvements when required

Perform scheduled system backup and ensure adherence to storage protocols.

Ability to competently read and diagnose electrical schematic drawings to aid effective fault finding.

Siemens S7 programming knowledge to assist in rapid fault finding. Ideal candidate will be familiar with TIA portal as well as legacy systems. Competency in HMI programming with packages such as WinCC an advantage

Knowledge of vision systems for part quality inspection. Experience in Cognex, Basler, Visual Studio an advantage

Basic understanding and competency of pneumatic systems.

Working with various cross functional teams as well as machine suppliers to ensure the highest uptime of assets

Upskilling of others as part of a knowledge sharing culture.

Promotion of standardization of components and systems.

Ability to work independently

Desire to learn

Qualifications/ Experience:

Trade Test, National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Electrical).

3-4 years minimum experience as an automation specialist or similar.

OEM or Tier One automotive experience.

Critical thinking and innovation

Decision making/problem solving skills

Ability to cope with stressful situations

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

