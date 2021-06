BI Data Architect

Experience and Requirements: 8 years experience in BI systems design and programming of which 5 years must be knowledge of BI systems development lifecycle as well as ETL experience in SSIS and T-SQL.

Previous Experience in:

o Relational / multidimensional database design skills

o Must have a proven track record in designing databases using either the Kimball or Inmon methodology

o Business intelligence principles, data warehouse and data governance practices

Education Requirements BSC Computer Science/ Software Engineering

MCSE: SQL Business Intelligence

MCSE: Data Management and Analytics

CDMP: DAMA

