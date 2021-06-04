BI Operations Manager

Minimum Requirements:

A minimum of 8 – 10 years project management experience, specifically in more complex projects, such as creating a new business or multi-functional projects in an existing business with multiple stakeholders

Qualification and Experience Degree with 8 to 10 years related project management experience

Bachelors or Masters degree, preferably in Computer Science, Data Science, Information Systems, Analytics, Business Administration or Engineering.

Experience with agile and hybrid-agile project management methodologies.

An understanding and implementation experience of data-analytical technologies

Duties and Responsibilities:

Focus on the continued adoption of agile and dev ops principles, methodologies, processes, and tools.

Co-ordinate the delivery of advanced analytics, reporting, digital transformation, and value engineering through data capabilities to businesses

Work with business unit leaders to identify and prioritise problems that advanced analytics is suited to solve

Develop, drive, measure, and feedback progress on SIG’s advanced analytics strategy as an enabler of innovation and business value

Work cross-functionally to incorporate requirements and feedback from both internal and external stakeholders, as well as to oversee the ongoing development, optimisation and timely commercialisation of our insights, models, and action prompts.

Align your team’s goals with organisational and business unit strategies.

Empower and motivate the team to deliver innovative solutions, while cultivating a milestone-driven culture and managing your team’s performance.

Maintain an end-to-end data strategy and roadmap, spanning from data acquisition to data integration, processing, management and usage for SIG and its strategic partners

Establish the strategic direction for building the business’s data management program, optimising business approach using data both internally and externally

The development of the scope of the Data Acquisition Framework based on consultation with key stakeholders

Lead the organisation efforts to track data collections, data purchases, databases, physical data models and linkages between datasets.

Oversee cross-functional data policies, while simultaneously ensuring adoption and adherence to data quality and process governance in collaborating departments

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

