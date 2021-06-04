Cashier Receptionist

Pastel POS Cashier / Receptionist – Hardware & Board Industry

Lansdowne – R7,000 neg per month based on experience and qualifications plus sales bonus and provident fund after 6 months.

Are you currently a successful Cashier / Receptionist with Pastel POS experience, looking for a change of scenery or to build your career?

My client, a well-established Company specializing in the supply of top quality board products, hardware and building materials is looking for an experienced Cashier / Receptionist / Switchboard Operator to join their vibrant, dynamic team. The successful candidate will be based in Lansdowne but will also be required to cover in other branches as required. Specific tasks include:

Do Switchboard duties

Do cashier duties

Office administration

Assist with filing

You may be the successful candidate to join the team if you:

Have a proven track record (at least 3 years) as a successful Cashier / Receptionist / Switchboard operator (General Admin and Filing experience will be an advantage)

Have excellent communication skills (verbal & written)

Are accurate, reliable and trustworthy around cash

Are Computer literate and have experience with point of sale (Pastel POS would be an advantage)

Have Grade 12 neg

Have the personality attributes and customer interaction skills typically associated with successful Cashier / Receptionist / Switchboard operators.

Are willing to work Monday to Friday, half day on Saturday and some public holidays.

E-mail Wessel at [Email Address Removed] I will call suitable candidates.

Ref. WvW CashRecep

