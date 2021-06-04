Cisco Operations Engineer – Tier 3

Jun 4, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction. Responsible for efficient implementation of projects within agreed timelines and SLA.

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualifications

  • CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)
  • ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
  • Linux qualification (Advantageous)
  • Python Scripting (|Advantageous)

Minimum Experience

  • 3-4 years experience in a Cisco environment

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis
  • Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Role / Responsibilities:

TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS

Tasks

  • Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns

KPIs

  • Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt
  • Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations
  • Minimum of 10 turnups per month

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Remedy reports

ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS

Tasks

  • Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
  • Ensure all solutions are documented
  • Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA

KPIs

  • Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes
  • Update ticket every hour
  • Ops Group updated via email
  • Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues

Key Performance Areas:

  • Project Support 30%
  • Environmental Support 20%
  • Pre-sales support 25%
  • Problem Management 15%
  • Teamwork 10%

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

