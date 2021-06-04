Cisco Operations Engineer – Tier 3

Position Purpose:
- Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction. Responsible for efficient implementation of projects within agreed timelines and SLA.
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications
- CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)
- ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
- Linux qualification (Advantageous)
- Python Scripting (|Advantageous)
Minimum Experience
- 3-4 years experience in a Cisco environment
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime
Role / Responsibilities:
TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS
Tasks
- Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns
KPIs
- Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt
- Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations
- Minimum of 10 turnups per month
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy reports
ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS
Tasks
- Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
- Ensure all solutions are documented
- Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA
KPIs
- Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes
- Update ticket every hour
- Ops Group updated via email
- Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues
Key Performance Areas:
- Project Support 30%
- Environmental Support 20%
- Pre-sales support 25%
- Problem Management 15%
- Teamwork 10%
