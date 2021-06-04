Cisco Operations Engineer – Tier 3

Position Purpose:

Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal Customer satisfaction. Responsible for efficient implementation of projects within agreed timelines and SLA.

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualifications

CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)

ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)

Linux qualification (Advantageous)

Python Scripting (|Advantageous)

Minimum Experience

3-4 years experience in a Cisco environment

Other Requirements

Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis

Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Role / Responsibilities:

TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS

Tasks

Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns

KPIs

Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt

Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations

Minimum of 10 turnups per month

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Remedy reports

ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS

Tasks

Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Ensure all solutions are documented

Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA

KPIs

Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes

Update ticket every hour

Ops Group updated via email

Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues

Key Performance Areas:

Project Support 30%

Environmental Support 20%

Pre-sales support 25%

Problem Management 15%

Teamwork 10%

