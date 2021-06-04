Compensation and Benefits Advisor

My client in the renewables industry is looking for a Compensation and Benefits Administrator to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to pay employees and compile payroll information accurately by managing benefits administration, payroll preparation, completing reports and maintaining records. Journal posting and dealing with South African Revenue Services (SARS) to ensure tax compliance from payroll. Will report to the HR Director based in Cape Town.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Full function payroll duties

Responsible for the weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly payroll cycles.

Responsible for calculations and processing of payroll information to ensure that employees at all clients are paid timeously and correctly.

Processing increases, earnings, deductions, perks tax, allowances, bonuses, BCEA leave and movement of staff (transfers, promotion, resignations, retirements, death).

Build and maintain strong working internal relationship with team-members.

Complete a variance on the payroll, ensuring you are accounting for all differences.

Ensure all reports are sent to the HR Director to be reviewed prior to payment.

Assist with payroll- related tax and financial year-end procedures as directed by the HR Director.

Compile and file monthly and quarterly reports as required by the HR Director.

Monthly reconciliations of journals, 3rd party payments and tax filling.

Audit compliance of all Payroll related statutory returns (e.g.: in South Africa- PAYE, IRP5, Compensation Fund, Medical Aid, UIF etc.).

Complete monthly, quarterly, and annual statutory returns.

Compile bank file, ensure changes in banking details are correctly captured.

Proactively investigate issues and/or errors that have been made, attempt to generate possible solutions to be reviewed by the Payroll Manager or escalate issues to HR Director when appropriate.

Handle payroll-related queries, when appropriate.

Updating and maintaining all payroll records with client’s staff member biographical details.

General administrative support.

Assist with the implementation of new payrolls.

Verify Payroll data, ensure system data is up to date.

Payroll Processing – weekly & monthly administration

Preparing and verifying payslips of earnings for employees, indicating gross and net salaries and deductions such as taxes, union dues, garnishments and insurance and pension plans.

Distributing payslips to correct employees and managers.

Preparing weekly and monthly payroll adjustments.

Processing weekly and monthly payroll.

Reconcile payroll and detect any discrepancies.

Captures and processes all employees travel reimbursements, subsistence allowances and approved business expenses

Verifies employee attendance, hours worked, and pay adjustments, and posting information onto designated records

Updates employees’ details on the payroll system as instructed.

Attending to UIF and employees tax registrations.

Completing and submitting UIF returns to Department of Labour.

Completing and submitting Employees Tax Returns to SARS.

Preparing and submitting annual Employees Tax Reconciliations to SARS.

Employee terminations and engagements

Process terminations on the payroll system.

Assists with employees exit documentation.

Checks all terminated employees are paid according to the termination policy.

Links new employees to the various codes accurately.

Checks all new take-on’s are loaded correctly.

Processes monthly termination and take-on reports.

Time, Attendance and Leave Management

Maintains accurate records of employee attendance, leave and overtime to calculate pay and benefit entitlements, using the payroll system.

Data entry of timesheets where required and checking of all hours for accuracy on a daily/weekly/monthly basis in relation to the time and attendance system.

Compliance to regulatory requirements

Ensures that employee payroll files are up-to-date and accurate, entering any changes into the system.

Record employee personal information and update accordingly.

Stay abreast of changes in tax laws and update the payroll processing system accordingly.

Correspondence with Department of Labour – UI19 etc.

Provident Funds.

Bereavement Funds.

Assistance for BEE.

Workman Compensation Reports and Submissions.

IOD Reporting

EasyFile – EMP501.

Compiling TERS csv files.

Stop Order Schedules and Payments

UIF, SARS PAYE, UIF & SDL, WFP Reports

Costing and Company Recon Reports.

Payroll & benefit input administration

Extracts and collates payroll data, report compilation and reconciliation.

Administers employee benefit schemes – ensure all documentation and contributions are available and correct.

Handling payroll queries.

Updating of employee leave, sick leave and other leave records.

Compiles weekly and monthly statistical reports.

Processing new engagements, terminations and pay adjustments.

Keeps supervisor and management informed of any payroll problems and updates.

Investigate benefit programs (insurance, wellness etc.).

Evaluate and negotiate with service providers.

Assume responsibility of timely payment of monthly premiums.

Manage enrolments and determine employee eligibility.

Handle all benefit compensation and reimbursement procedures.

Co-ordinate leaves of absence and process claims or requests (medical operations, worker’s compensation etc.).

Inform employees of their benefit options and plans and monitor use.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant HR/Payroll qualification (diploma/degree)

3- 5 years’ Payroll experience with SAGE as a key system

Core Technical Competencies:

Technical/Functional Competencies

SAGE People proficiency within a QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) environment

Knowledge

HR and Payroll compliances

Proficiency with payroll software

Report processing

Desired Skills:

compensation & benefits

payroll

terminations

onboarding

time attendance and leave management

regulatory requirements

administration

SAGE

