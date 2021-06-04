Customer Service Representative at Carrier Fire and Security South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Carrier Fire and Security, part of Carrier Global Corporation, has an expert team of employees in South Africa working to protect your assets, people and infrastrucures.

Due to the continued growth we have a great opportunity for a Customer Service Representative based in our Johannesburg office to join our team.

The CSR handles customer orders by telephone, by mail or personal call. Usually has some technical knowledge relative to company products. Provides a service that exceed the expectations of the organisation’s clients as well as maximise in cross selling opportunities. Ensures that optimum relations are established and maintained and targets are attained. Ensures that agreed standards in respect of length of call, wrap up time and completion of correct codes are maintained.

Essential Functions

Assisting with telephonic queries to ensure prompt and courteous attendance to customer queries.

Timeous and accurate entering of customer orders. Prompt validation of all orders entered, including required dates, pricing and product queries.

Timeous resolution of any customer complaints. Escalation to the Operations Manager where required.

Immediate confirmation of order required date and part shipment options with clients, upon receipt and entry of orders.

Compilation of sales order acknowledgment (SOA), for all orders. Faxing / e-mail of these on a same-day basis to clients.

Compilation and client communication of any order documentation required viz proforma invoices, bank documentation etc.

Assisting clients with order and back-order product queries.

Perform order dispatch function as instructed by Operations Manager.

Continual liaising with Operations Manager as to back-orders requiring product fulfilment.

Continual liaising with credit controller as to orders awaiting dispatch, still requiring account or COD payment.

Pro-active weekly follow up on problem back-orders, with clients expecting delivery within current week.

Liaise with stores personnel on upcoming order despatch and courier arrangements.

Screening of client credit note requests. When policy guidelines are met, preparation of credit note workflow, and timeous sending of all supporting documentation for finance and commercial operations management sign off.

Participation in weekly supply chain meetings.

Monitoring of customer complaints on a weekly basis to assist in the preparation of Customer Service indices.

Notifying the Operations manager of any potential problems that require management assistance.

Assist with the RMA’s

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Excellent customer service

Internal Sales

Oracle

Quick Thinking

Contact customers

MS Office Suite

Proactive

Administrative Duties

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Carrier is a leading provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, building controls and automation, and fire and security systems leading to a safer, smarter, sustainable and high performance buildings.

Our Purpose is to make the world a safer place to live and Our Mission is to be our customer’s first choice. We manufacture and provide most security technologies and offer intergrated solutions for reisdential, commericial and enterprise applications:

Access Control

Fire Detection

Intrusion

Video

Intergrated Solutions

Accessories

Kinldy take note of Carrier’s Job Appplicant Privacy Notice on our website.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

