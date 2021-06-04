Debtors Clerk

Blue-chip company requires proficient Afrikaans speaking credit controller to assist the finance team. This is a very pressurised environment with high volumes. You will be required to develop and maintain customer relations as well as assist with credit vetting and review credit limits and collect necessary documentation to increase limits. You will collect from local customers as well as process intercompany transactions. In addition you will prepare monthly reports and maintain performance statistics with in set time frames. This is a role for a self-starter with great interpersonal and negotiation skills. Matric + tertiary qualification secures. SAP preferred.

Desired Skills:

Reconciliation

reporting

credit vetting

