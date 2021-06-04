Delivery Lead (Contract)

Jun 4, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma in BusSci, BCom Information Systems/Informatics (Honors), or BSc Eng., BEng
  • Certifications: e.g., MSP, PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training (e.g. SCRUM or equivalent experience)

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3+ years business or technology management
  • In addition, 3 years of dedicated Project Portfolio & Programme Management Experience in supporting the delivery of large complex initiative

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Project management skills Relevant business/retail knowledge
  • Commercial Management and Negotiation skills
  • Leadership of multi-disciplined/skilled delivery teams within Portfolio Executive level stakeholder management experience
  • Excellent communication skills

Job objectives:

Overall:

  • Support and take ultimate accountability for a project or set of projects, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet time, cost and quality requirements.
  • Facilitates, manages and coordinates the coherent activities needed to design, develop, and release services or service changes.

Portfolio Planning:

  • Manage the technology demand portfolio and facilitates appropriate processes & methods for prioritizing demand under constraints of time and resources.
  • Manages the criteria and evaluation of inputs to aid both business and IT stakeholders to agree on the prioritization of new or changed services.
  • Accountable for breaking down requirements into work schedules, for all delivery styles (waterfall, agile, hybrids).
  • Manages resource availability and resource scheduling across projects and BAU activities, using appropriate tooling.
  • Plans how new or changed services are transitioned into operations, coordinating with other functions to ensure organizational readiness for change.
  • Technical planning for “go-live”.

Portfolio Delivery:

  • Supports projects through delivery, using appropriate methodologies.
  • Ensures delivery within sanctioned parameters and responsible for delivering objectives.
  • Coaches and leads teams to deliver on time.
  • Using best practice methods and tools, ensures that programme/project risks and issues are appropriately identified, assessed and mitigated.
  • Ensures effective communication to all internal and external stakeholders on programmes and projects.
  • Ensures visibility of IT resources, workloads, allocation, availability, and skills. Manages resource scheduling in the most optimal and efficient way possible.
  • To manage support activities within agreed SLAs.
  • Manage the relationships of relevant application suppliers to ensure delivery on work requests.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position