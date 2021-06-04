Delivery Lead (Contract)

Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary Degree or Diploma in BusSci, BCom Information Systems/Informatics (Honors), or BSc Eng., BEng
- Certifications: e.g., MSP, PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training (e.g. SCRUM or equivalent experience)
Experience:
- Minimum of 3+ years business or technology management
- In addition, 3 years of dedicated Project Portfolio & Programme Management Experience in supporting the delivery of large complex initiative
Knowledge & Skills:
- Project management skills Relevant business/retail knowledge
- Commercial Management and Negotiation skills
- Leadership of multi-disciplined/skilled delivery teams within Portfolio Executive level stakeholder management experience
- Excellent communication skills
Job objectives:
Overall:
- Support and take ultimate accountability for a project or set of projects, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet time, cost and quality requirements.
- Facilitates, manages and coordinates the coherent activities needed to design, develop, and release services or service changes.
Portfolio Planning:
- Manage the technology demand portfolio and facilitates appropriate processes & methods for prioritizing demand under constraints of time and resources.
- Manages the criteria and evaluation of inputs to aid both business and IT stakeholders to agree on the prioritization of new or changed services.
- Accountable for breaking down requirements into work schedules, for all delivery styles (waterfall, agile, hybrids).
- Manages resource availability and resource scheduling across projects and BAU activities, using appropriate tooling.
- Plans how new or changed services are transitioned into operations, coordinating with other functions to ensure organizational readiness for change.
- Technical planning for “go-live”.
Portfolio Delivery:
- Supports projects through delivery, using appropriate methodologies.
- Ensures delivery within sanctioned parameters and responsible for delivering objectives.
- Coaches and leads teams to deliver on time.
- Using best practice methods and tools, ensures that programme/project risks and issues are appropriately identified, assessed and mitigated.
- Ensures effective communication to all internal and external stakeholders on programmes and projects.
- Ensures visibility of IT resources, workloads, allocation, availability, and skills. Manages resource scheduling in the most optimal and efficient way possible.
- To manage support activities within agreed SLAs.
- Manage the relationships of relevant application suppliers to ensure delivery on work requests.
