Demand Creation Officer: Unitaid PrEP (Wits RHI)

A Demand Creation Officer: Unitaid PrEP (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Tshwane – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To create the demand for the PrEP for Adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) project to access services in the mobile clinic van and the facility within the cluster

Identify adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) most at risk

Facilitate and demonstrate available linkages to sexual reproductive health-related services (including PrEP) at fixed public health clinics and WRHI roving mobile units within that area

To drive the mobile clinic van

Location

Maria Rantho Clinic, Tshwane (Sub District 1)

Key performance areas

Implementing educational and social programs geared towards education of Sexual and Reproductive Health. (i.e. PrEP, HIV & AIDS, STI, Condom Usage, Family Planning, ARVs, Pap smear, Nutrition)

Motivating young people to undertake regular HIV testing

Educating young people about the option of self-testing

Creating community awareness and demand for self-testing

Demonstrating how to use a self-test and next steps if screen HIV positive or negative (including PrEP)

Facilitate awareness and prevention conversations with young people in communities in formal and nonformal environments

Provide health talks on HIV and other Sexual Reproductive Health Issues (including PrEP)

Required minimum education and training

Grade 10 (because of the needs of this project)

Relevant professional qualifications in health and community development and communications service as an added advantage

Code 10 with PDP

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Good communication skills must be able to speak the local language

The ability to work independently and as part of a team

Willing to work beyond working hours e.g. weekends and holidays

Adaptable, approachable, empathetic, and willing to take initiative

Required minimum work experience

Must have worked as a community mobilizer in a community-based organization for at least 6 months and have knowledge of Sexual Health Education and HIV

Experience in driving code 10 with PDP and above vehicles

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 14 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

