Direct Sales at Global Direct

WE ARE HIRING !!!

Company based in Pinetown is looking for energetic and well-organized individuals to join our successful team in Sales and Marketing.

An opportunity exists for an individual with or without experience in Sales to join our team in Pinetown,

Training on all products and processes will be provided.

This is a full-time position with customary retail hours.

Requirements

Matric (Compulsory)

Must be presentable, neat and well groomed.

Good communication skills

If you believe you are the best candidate for this position kindly email your updated resume at

[Email Address Removed]

Landline : [Phone Number Removed];

WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];

Physical Address : Global direct

36 Kings Road,

SARS Building

3rd floor

Pinetown

3610

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position