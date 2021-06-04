Direct Sales Position at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Jun 4, 2021

Hard working individual to fill up a direct sale position
Gro Direct is currently looking for an individual who is willing to be committed to excellent customer service and understanding of the sales process and dynamics. A sales representative that will be able to present and sell products or services to potential buyers. Must be team orientated and self-motivated.
Are you, or do you have:

  • Strong Interpersonal Skills?
  • Focus?
  • Detailed Orientated?
  • Team focused and willing to work independently?

THEN THIS JOB S FOR YOU!
REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric Certificate
  • South African ID
  • Smartphone

SEND YOUR CV TO:
[Email Address Removed] / WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];
OR
APPLY ONLINE!

Desired Skills:

  • field sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

