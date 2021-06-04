Direct Sales Position at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Hard working individual to fill up a direct sale position

Gro Direct is currently looking for an individual who is willing to be committed to excellent customer service and understanding of the sales process and dynamics. A sales representative that will be able to present and sell products or services to potential buyers. Must be team orientated and self-motivated.

Are you, or do you have:

Strong Interpersonal Skills?

Focus?

Detailed Orientated?

Team focused and willing to work independently?

THEN THIS JOB S FOR YOU!

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric Certificate

South African ID

Smartphone

SEND YOUR CV TO:

[Email Address Removed] / WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];

OR

APPLY ONLINE!

Desired Skills:

field sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

