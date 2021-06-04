Direct Sales Position at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Hard working individual to fill up a direct sale position
Gro Direct is currently looking for an individual who is willing to be committed to excellent customer service and understanding of the sales process and dynamics. A sales representative that will be able to present and sell products or services to potential buyers. Must be team orientated and self-motivated.
Are you, or do you have:
- Strong Interpersonal Skills?
- Focus?
- Detailed Orientated?
- Team focused and willing to work independently?
THEN THIS JOB S FOR YOU!
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric Certificate
- South African ID
- Smartphone
SEND YOUR CV TO:
[Email Address Removed] / WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];
OR
APPLY ONLINE!
Desired Skills:
- field sales
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg