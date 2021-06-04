Farm Administrator

Our client, a rapidly developing Agricultural / Livestock company is seeking a Farm Administrator to join their team, based in East London. Will be required to work Monday to Friday; 8 am to 5 pm (Weekends will be on request and as per Operations requirements). Minimum Requirements:- Matric or NQF 4 equivalent Tertiary qualification in Administration advantageous Minimum 3 years’ experience in Administration position Must be willing to work on a farm as this position is site based. Duties to include (amongst others):- Control staff register and submission to payroll Stock control in and out daily reports (sheep, medicines, feed, fuel) Ordering and follow up of feed and medicines Management of traceability register under guidance of the Feedlot Manager *Provide support services to Farm Manager. Should you meet the minimum requirements for the position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

3 Years experience in Administration position

Provide support services to Farm Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position