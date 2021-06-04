Finance Steering Specialist

Jun 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Finance Steering Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 3 – 5 Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Minimum qualifications required:

  • Business Administration
  • Business Management
  • Finance
  • Marketing BA
  • MBA Degree

Tasks and Responsibilities:

  • Is responsible for the delivery of high-quality outcomes of complex and business critical activities.
  • Anticipates and integrates customer needs, strategic goals, and financial objectives.
  • Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with key decision makers internally and externally.
  • Is responsible for delivery of assigned tasks in one field of Business Management (HR, Training, Finance, Marketing or Project Management Office)
  • Supports the Management team and Head of Business Management and Methodologies in various tasks e.g., Management presentations and reports.
  • Supports the Marketing and Communications Specialist in implementing the Communication and Marketing Plan and attends to regular updating of content.
  • Manages the direct link to the Project Standards Office in the responsibility of overseeing and supporting the implementation of ISO standards and their adherence.
  • Manages the direct link to the Head of the
  • Department and its Management team by preparing, facilitating, and following up tasks of Management.
  • meetings, workshops, and events
  • Leads the Office Administrator Team
  • Assists the Chairperson of the Health & Safety Committee with all administrative duties.
  • Is responsible for overseeing Health & Safety Committee task completion by its members and organises and maintains documentation

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Business administration, Business Management, Marketing BA, or MBA degree
  • Strong business management skills acquired through training or study.
  • Finance Management knowledge
  • Project Management experience
  • Advanced Marketing knowledge and experience
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Excellent writing and presentation skills in English
  • Well experienced in relationship management and stakeholder engagement
  • Ability to work closely with Senior Management.
  • Strong organisational and planning skills
  • Excellent Microsoft Office skills
  • German language skills advantageous
  • General SAP knowledge would be an advantage
  • SAP ERP
  • PCAS, PTAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

