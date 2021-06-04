Finance Steering Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Finance Steering Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 3 – 5 Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Minimum qualifications required:

Business Administration

Business Management

Finance

Marketing BA

MBA Degree

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Is responsible for the delivery of high-quality outcomes of complex and business critical activities.

Anticipates and integrates customer needs, strategic goals, and financial objectives.

Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with key decision makers internally and externally.

Is responsible for delivery of assigned tasks in one field of Business Management (HR, Training, Finance, Marketing or Project Management Office)

Supports the Management team and Head of Business Management and Methodologies in various tasks e.g., Management presentations and reports.

Supports the Marketing and Communications Specialist in implementing the Communication and Marketing Plan and attends to regular updating of content.

Manages the direct link to the Project Standards Office in the responsibility of overseeing and supporting the implementation of ISO standards and their adherence.

Manages the direct link to the Head of the

Department and its Management team by preparing, facilitating, and following up tasks of Management.

meetings, workshops, and events

Leads the Office Administrator Team

Assists the Chairperson of the Health & Safety Committee with all administrative duties.

Is responsible for overseeing Health & Safety Committee task completion by its members and organises and maintains documentation

Technical/Functional Skills:

Business administration, Business Management, Marketing BA, or MBA degree

Strong business management skills acquired through training or study.

Finance Management knowledge

Project Management experience

Advanced Marketing knowledge and experience

Multi-tasking skills

Excellent writing and presentation skills in English

Well experienced in relationship management and stakeholder engagement

Ability to work closely with Senior Management.

Strong organisational and planning skills

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

German language skills advantageous

General SAP knowledge would be an advantage

SAP ERP

PCAS, PTAS

Lets get those applications!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

