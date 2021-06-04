An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Finance Steering Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 3 – 5 Years
Level of Experience: Senior
Minimum qualifications required:
- Business Administration
- Business Management
- Finance
- Marketing BA
- MBA Degree
Tasks and Responsibilities:
- Is responsible for the delivery of high-quality outcomes of complex and business critical activities.
- Anticipates and integrates customer needs, strategic goals, and financial objectives.
- Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with key decision makers internally and externally.
- Is responsible for delivery of assigned tasks in one field of Business Management (HR, Training, Finance, Marketing or Project Management Office)
- Supports the Management team and Head of Business Management and Methodologies in various tasks e.g., Management presentations and reports.
- Supports the Marketing and Communications Specialist in implementing the Communication and Marketing Plan and attends to regular updating of content.
- Manages the direct link to the Project Standards Office in the responsibility of overseeing and supporting the implementation of ISO standards and their adherence.
- Manages the direct link to the Head of the
- Department and its Management team by preparing, facilitating, and following up tasks of Management.
- meetings, workshops, and events
- Leads the Office Administrator Team
- Assists the Chairperson of the Health & Safety Committee with all administrative duties.
- Is responsible for overseeing Health & Safety Committee task completion by its members and organises and maintains documentation
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Business administration, Business Management, Marketing BA, or MBA degree
- Strong business management skills acquired through training or study.
- Finance Management knowledge
- Project Management experience
- Advanced Marketing knowledge and experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Excellent writing and presentation skills in English
- Well experienced in relationship management and stakeholder engagement
- Ability to work closely with Senior Management.
- Strong organisational and planning skills
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- German language skills advantageous
- General SAP knowledge would be an advantage
- SAP ERP
- PCAS, PTAS
Lets get those applications!
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP
- PCAS
- PTAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years