Financial Accountant/Manager

A market related CTC package will be offered to the successful candidate including medical aid + pension fund.

Applications invited from candidates who have a degree in Accounting and finance work experience (3 – 5 years) and exposure to manufacturing within the automotive (or similar) industry with solid knowledge of accounting regulations and compliance to IFRS.

Qualification: CA (SA) is preferable with advanced knowledge of MS Excel and accounting software (preferably, Syspro and Pastel)

Key Duties:

Manage all financial transactions of the Company (fixed assets, investments, bank, debtors, loans, creditors)

o Review of daily transaction postings and authorisation of payments

o Monthly preparation of Balance Sheet reconciliations – report on unreconciled accounts

o Assist in the preparation of the cash flow decisions for capital projects and investments

o Assist in the preparation of financial studies to assess potential new business opportunities

Budgets and Forecast

o Annually prepare budgets (for the entire Group and by department) and longer-term forecasts (3-5 years)

o Prepare and adjust forecast in line with areas of responsibility

o Develop method of reporting forecast vs actuals

Management Accounting Reporting & Deadlines

o Standardise management reporting templates and supporting documentation

o Assist with the preparation of the monthly & detailed quarterly Board packs (Income statement, Balance sheets and Cash Flow) with variance analysis.

o Submit monthly management accounts to management & the Board within agreed deadlines

o Hold monthly meetings with individual budget holder(s) to review budget vs actual expenditure

Finalisation of Annual External Audit

o Perform the complete year-end close process within deadlines

o Deal with and liaise with external auditors to close out the year end audit and review the preparation of the annual financial statements for all Companies in the Group (in liaison with auditors)

Compliance

Manage – Calculate and make timeous payment of SARS payments (PAYE, SDL, UIF, IT, VAT)

o Annual review of insurance portfolio

Please submit you resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 11 June 2021

